Vaxcard Temporarily Halts New Orders For Vaxcards

VaxCard ( ) reports a significant development by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that it has officially ceased the printing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccination cards. The once-ubiquitous white cards, issued to Americans during the pandemic, are no longer considered necessary for updated vaccine information.

As requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination become more widespread at various destinations, venues, and for international travel, many Americans seek a convenient solution to preserve and protect their original CDC COVID-19 vaccination records.

VaxCard, a leading provider, offers a turn-key solution to this concern. The VaxCard is a valid, wallet-sized, waterproof card containing an exact image of the original CDC COVID-19 vaccine record, designed specifically for Americans.

Nearly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans carry their vaccine cards regularly, according to a survey by a national research firm. With VaxCard, individuals can now leave their original cards at home in a secure location. This addresses the primary concern of 34 percent of survey respondents. The VaxCard is made of a composite material, ensuring durability and waterproofing.

Ordering a VaxCard is a quick and easy process that can be completed using any smartphone with a camera. Customers can submit a picture of their original vaccination card through VaxCard's secure scanning tool, preview the VaxCard, and complete the purchase online. The card will be delivered by mail within two weeks.

The VaxCard is available for $9.99, plus shipping. For more details or to order a card, visit VaxCard.

UPDATE: We are currently not accepting new orders for VaxCards. If you are in need of assistance please contact us at ...

