Iran Starts Construction Of New Nuclear Reactor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has started
building a new 10-megawatt nuclear reactor at Isfahan Uranium
Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan Province, located in the
center of Iran, Trend reports.
Vice President and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of
Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and other officials attended the
groundbreaking ceremony.
This will be the fourth reactor at the Isfahan facility, which
already has three operating reactors.
The new reactor will produce fuel layers with 20 percent
enrichment of uranium-alumina. It will also have multiple radiation
devices to test and produce various nuclear materials and isotopes,
such as industrial isotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and silicon
semiconductors.
The reactor will meet Iran's domestic and international demands
for nuclear products and services, and will boost Iran's exports in
the region and the world. It is designed and built according to
local and global norms and rules in nuclear safety, radiation and
engineering, and is supervised by the national nuclear safety
center, using modern and advanced technologies.
The AEOI aims to industrialize and commercialize the nuclear
research and production in Iran.
As Eslami said before, Iran makes and exports 60 kinds of
isotopes to 9 countries. Over 210 medical centers use Iranian
isotopes.
