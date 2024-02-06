NEQSOL Holding To Invest Up To 200 Million Manats In Business Projects In Karabakh Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding has announced its plans to invest in several
business projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
“NEQSOL Holding plans to invest up to 200 million manats in
projects in the Karabakh region. The investments will also
contribute to the overall efforts on reconstruction and development
of the region, including developing green energy sources, reviving
economic and social life, as well as, creating jobs and learning
opportunities for the local population. The proposed investment
plan has already been approved by the shareholder of the Holding”,
the CEO of the Holding, Yusif Jabbarov, said.
“We appreciate the positive economic dynamics in Azerbaijan, the
favorable business environment and investment opportunities for the
private sector. We especially express our deepest appreciation for
the invitation to the private sector made by the head of state to
invest in Karabakh region. Significant efforts are being undertaken
to restore the infrastructure of the region. As a representative of
the private sector, we support economic development in the
countries where we operate and consider this our moral duty. We
call on other businesses and parties to join efforts around this
goal”, Mr. Jabbarov added.
The investment plans of NEQSOL Holding and its subsidiary
companies include building an information technologies (IT) school,
construction of a solar power plant in Jabrayil, reconstruction and
development of the telecommunications infrastructure and other
environmentally friendly projects ensuring careful attitude to the
fascinating nature of the region. These projects will also support
the sustainable development goals in line with the announced“Green
World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan.
Nobel Energy, part of NEQSOL Holding, is planning to construct a
solar power plant in Jabrayil. The project will also contribute to
transforming the region into a green energy zone. Following the
implementation of the project with total production capacity of 100
megawatts, 180 million kilowatt-hours of electricity is to be
generated a year and on the average 58,000 homes are to be supplied
with electricity. A total 600 of people will be involved in the
construction of the plant and 80 permanent jobs will be created
once it is commissioned.
NEQSOL Holding's subsidiaries Bakcell and Azerconnect are also
implementing various projects in the region. Bakcell has
commissioned more than 120 base stations, 3 service centers and a
shop, as well as presented modern voice technology VoLTE to its
customers in the region. Bakcell is planning to bring the number of
its service centers in the region to 10. Azerconnect will increase
investments in the construction and development of the telecom
infrastructure in the region. As a result, up to 100 additional
permanent jobs will be created.
NEQSOL Holding also implements corporate social responsibility
projects to eliminate and mitigate the consequences of the past
humanitarian problems. The Holding and its companies have spent 10
million manats in recent years on education, health, social
wellbeing, environmental and other social projects and donations in
this direction and will continue such activities.
NEQSOL Holding is planning to establish an IT school and an
innovations center in the region to provide additional support for
the young people, create jobs in innovative sectors and implement
new startups. Young people will be able to study at the IT school
and implement their startups in the innovations center, which is
important in terms of creating news investment opportunities and
jobs.
The projects will be launched after relevant regulatory
approvals.
NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating
in 11 countries across the telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, and
construction industries.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.