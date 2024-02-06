Wizkid Products Launches Innovatively Improved Urinal Screen, The Ultimate Splash Hog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WizKid Products is unleashing the hottest new product in restroom care that promises to reduce the amount of urine found underneath the urinal while deodorizing men's restrooms. It is the new and greatly improved Ultimate Splash Hog.

- CEO Dr. Jeff Crevier.

DALTON, GA, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WizKid Products is unleashing the hottest new product in restroom care that promises to reduce the amount of urine found underneath the urinal while deodorizing men's restrooms. It is the new and greatly improved Ultimate Splash Hog.

“WizKid is a company that is known for its insane innovation, and the Ultimate Splash Hog represents that in every way” says owner and CEO Dr. Jeff Crevier.“We have been working on developing the ultimate urinal screen for many years, and we believe we now have set the bar for innovation and effectiveness for years to come.”

What first led to the pursuit of a new design and the enhancements was people not knowing if they had a standard size urinal or a more compact urinal.“Some of our WizKid clients were ordering the larger Splash Hog urinal screen when they should have been ordering the Mini Splash Hog or vice versa,” says Dr. Crevier. From that moment on, with some history out in the field and learning from all the benefits of a vertical urinal screen, the pursuit of the very best urinal screen began at WizKid.

“The first thing you will notice is that it fits into all the various size urinals, including the waterless urinals,” Dr. Crevier says.“This helped not only with the end user, but also the distributor who is trying to stock the Ultimate Splash Hogs. The patented vertical folding lines allow it to conform to the more angular urinals from top to bottom, and the horizontal folding spaces allow it to slide up and down the urinal depending on the length of it. You will notice that we put a bullseye right in the middle of it because so many women we were meeting at trade shows told us we needed something for men to aim at. The idea of a bullseye was not from the men who use it, but the women who wonder why there is so much urine on the floor.”

The company also took note that urinal screens do not sit right at the bottom of the urinal if there is a dome sticking up, so they made a tear-out section where the dome is. To assist with keeping trash from going down the drain, they added slanted and spaced spines on the bottom to catch debris.

With all the new changes, the Ultimate Splash Hog still has a 60-day scent release. Dr. Crevier explains that they have invested in a new and improved fragrance-dosing method for a longer lasting and fresher scent. In addition, they have invested in suction cups that are guaranteed to stay in place and keep the Ultimate Splash Hog from falling over.

“It was a lot of time and testing to get that right, but we knew we had to no matter the time or cost. All these things are needed to make the Ultimate Splash Hog the most effective urinal screen ever, and we are excited to share it with everyone,” says Dr. Crevier.

###

For nearly (20) years, commercial restroom company WizKid Products has designed and manufactured innovative

solutions to eliminate the constant mess around urinals in men's restrooms. With their Antimicrobial Mats and Urinal Screen lines, facilities can be kept odor free and the floor around urinals can be kept clean, providing a safer and more enjoyable experience for all who use them.

For more information, please visit

Dr. Jeff Crevier, Owner & CEO

WizKid Products

+1 954-323-2485

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

How to Install the Splash Hog