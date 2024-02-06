Your Fairy Godmother Couture Unveils “Tween Dream” Photo Sessions For Girls In Partnership With Children’S Photographers

(MENAFN- GetNews) Empowerment sessions inspired by Taylor Swift offer a unique opportunity for young girls aged 8-12 to boost confidence and embrace their inner beauty.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Your Fairy Godmother Couture, the leading luxury costume and gown rental boutique, is teaming up with children's photographers across the US to introduce "Tween Dream" photo sessions. Aimed at girls ages 8-12, these sessions, named "In my Tween Era...," draw inspiration from pop sensation Taylor Swift, providing an empowering experience for young girls during a crucial phase of their lives.

Lori Blumenstock, the founder of Your Fairy Godmother Couture, expressed her vision, stating, "I want to make all girls, in this vulnerable period of their lives, feel as confident and beautiful as possible." The program, initiated three years ago, addresses the decline in confidence that occurs between the ages of 8-12.

Available exclusively through Your Fairy Godmother Couture, these couture rentals allow girls to dress like their favorite singer, embracing various 'eras' from Taylor Swift's tour. The collaboration aims to highlight both outer and inner beauty, fostering confidence and self-worth. The introduction of "Tween Dream" sessions aims to address a market segment that is often underserved-the often-overlooked tween age.

The company, uniquely positioned in the photography industry, has garnered a loyal clientele following, particularly in the children and senior photography niches. For more information and to browse the enchanting collection, visit Your Fairy Godmother Couture .

About Your Fairy Godmother Couture

Your Fairy Godmother Couture, founded in 2016 by Lori Blumenstock, is a unique luxury costume and gown rental boutique, renowned for making fancy looks accessible. With a commitment to boosting confidence in tween girls, their exclusive "Tween Dream" photo sessions, in collaboration with photographers nationwide, aim to empower during this crucial phase.

