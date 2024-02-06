Clinical Trial Supplies Market Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the clinical trial supplies markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and growing influx of investments in the life sciences sector. Large number of clinical trials in the region is further likely to upsurge the segmental growth."Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is focuses on inorganic growth strategies to maintain its market position. The company has strong geographic presence in more than 180 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Its is more focusing on providing the clinical trial services through it subsidiary Patheon Pharma.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$3.9 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$6.3 billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The growth of the market is projected to be driven by factors such as collaborations & partnerships among market players for clinical trial outsourcing service, increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies and the growing the number of clinical trials conducted across the globe.

Download an Illustrative overview:



The logistics and distribution segment is expected to have the dominant share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.

Based on services, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics & distribution, storage & retention, packaging, labeling & blinding, manufacturing, comparator sourcing,

others services (solutions and ancillary supplies). In 2022, the logistics & distribution segment accounted for largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. The presence of prominent players offering clinical trial services is the driving factor for the growth of the logistics & distribution segment during the forecast period.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.

The oncology segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising demand for cancer medicines subsequently uplifting the number of research for innovative drugs and development and increasing R&D for new drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The

Asia Pacific

region is the fastest-growing region of the clinical trial supplies market in 2022.

The

Asia Pacific

is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the clinical trial supplies markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and growing influx of investments in the life sciences sector. Large number of clinical trials in the region is further likely to upsurge the segmental growth. For instance, according to WHO, around 9,954 clinical trials were registered in

India

highest in

Asia Pacific

and global level,

China

registered around 5,465 leading to third largest in the world.

Request Sample Pages:



Key Market Players of

Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

The clinical trial supplies market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Piramal Pharma Solutions (India), PRA Health Sciences (US), Marken (A Subsidiary of UPS) (US), Parexel International (MA) Corporation (US), Biocair (UK), AlmacGroup (UK), Sharp Services, LLC (US), PCI Pharma Services (US), Nuvisan (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as service launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their service offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Recent Developments:



In

July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) has entered into collaboration with the national minority quality forum (NMQF), an independent non-profit dedicated to research and education. This collaboration facilitated through NMQF's Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials (ARC), aims to improve the inclusion of historically underserved patient groups in clinical research.

In

April 2023, Almac Group (UK), has introduced the IXRS®3 Partnership Network, designed to expedite the creation and deployment of advanced eClinical solutions for biopharmaceutical sponsors. In

March 2023, Icon Plc (Ireland) has entered into a strategic partnership with LEO Pharma (Denmark), and This collaboration aims to enhance LEO Pharma's clinical trial operations, focusing on patient-centricity and cost-efficiency. The goal is to strengthen LEO Pharma's

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

