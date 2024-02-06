Zen Millionaire Ken Honda Exposes The Money Mindset That May Be Holding People Back On ‘Tiger Therapy’ Podcast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"“There's this limiting belief that once you think about money a certain way - like money has to be earned by working hard for your job - you will be bound by money beliefs, and then that determines how much money we have and how much money we make.” – Ken Honda"Philosopher, businessman, and best-selling personal development author Ken Honda explores why we feel embarrassed about our spending, how to make peace with money, and how he overcame disappointment to achieve success.

“Tiger Therapy,” the acclaimed and insightful podcast produced by knowledge infrastructure solution Tigerhall , welcomes“Zen Millionaire” Ken Honda , Japan's best-selling personal development author. Honda's books, which are brimming over with fresh insights on finances and how they affect our happiness and potential, have sold more than 8 million copies.

Honda dives into the podcast by explaining the difference between“money IQ” and“money EQ,” explaining why both are important facets of our understanding of money.

“A lot of people are in a fighting mode,” Honda explains.“Your attitude is like a warrior. No matter how much money you make, you can't be satisfied. You have to be satisfied and also find peace with money. Otherwise, the first million will make you feel like you are not enough, so you'll want to make a second million and a third million and a first billion, and a second billion. There is no end to it.”

Honda also unpacks the idea of“happy money,” explaining how our feelings about money and earning can profoundly impact how we express ourselves and engage with those around us. Those who feel they must fight for their money in the business world can bring home feelings of frustration and anger that darken the mood of their homes and disrupt the harmony in their relationships.

“Happy money,” earned in peace, results in a happier life, Honda explains.“Happy money makes you more gentle, more generous, and a happy, kind person,” he says.“When you are dealing with happy money, after coming home, you bring in happiness and appreciation. So your dinner table will have lots of laughter and fun.”

The shame that can often surround spending is another topic Honda dissects. Sharing how we spend with others can make us feel uncomfortable and vulnerable as if our privacy has been invaded, he remarks.

Honda goes on to explain that when our spending is seen as irresponsible, it can lead to us feeling incapable and worthless as a person. He advises that healing our money wounds is essential to overcoming our limiting feelings about money. His advice is not to see money as a measurement of our self-worth.

The messaging we get about money from a young age is another topic Honda explores on the“Tiger Therapy” podcast. He recounts how his father taught him that money has two faces - one an angel and one a devil - explaining that money can bring out the best or the worst of us.

“With money, people can be so terrifying...[even] violent. With money, people can be very kind and loving,” Honda says.“If you have kids, I want you to teach them that money can be both very angelic and money can be very devilish because it brings out the worst and the best part of us.”

The heart of Tiger Therapy is exploring self-doubt and limiting beliefs

- a topic Honda says appeared in his life when his first book did not enjoy immediate success.“I had this vision that my book would come out and become number one, and then I would instantly become a national best-selling author,” Honda shares.“I wrote the book. It didn't happen.”

Honda's response to the feelings of disappointment and self-doubt was to press on and believe in his vision.

“If I had stopped somewhere in between, I would now be a former writer, but since I believed in my vision, I kept on going, and it happened,” Honda says.“Success and money will follow you after a certain time. It's always like that, so don't get depressed, even if it doesn't bring you instant success. It doesn't happen that way.”

To listen to Honda's episode of“Tiger Therapy” and learn more about the podcast, visit this link .

Ken Honda

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing eight million copies since 2001. His latest book is called“Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money.” Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses.

Tigerhall

Tigerhall is a knowledge infrastructure solution where subscribers can access bite-sized business-related content from top experts in their fields. The platform contains over 1,300 pieces of content in the form of podcasts, live streams, courses, and more. Tigerhall's goal is to make professional development and business education affordable, and level the playing field for people to succeed in business despite outside circumstances, background, or financial situations. In the midst of a recession, and on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tigerhall is making business education affordable and easily accessible. They are pioneering social learning, and changing how businesses engage in professional development. Leading clients include Spotify, HP, and Cisco.



Pippa Woodhead

Pippa Woodhead, Head of Podcasts at Tigerhall, has had her fair share of imposter syndrome moments in her career. This struggle inspired her to create“Tiger Therapy.” Originally from the UK, Pippa has lived in India and Thailand, and now proudly calls Singapore her home. During her five years at Tigerhall, Pippa conducted over 800 interviews with exceptional figures in the business world, including Fortune 500 executives, workplace happiness experts, neuroscientists, and Olympic medalists. She discovered that great leaders are often highly self-aware, recognize their own limiting beliefs, and know when to heed self-doubt as a valuable message - and when to push past it. Through these insightful podcast conversations, Pippa learned a lot about herself, and the medium itself became her form of therapy. With“Tiger Therapy,” she aims to engage in meaningful conversations, explore people's career journeys, discover more about herself, and share some laughs along the way.

