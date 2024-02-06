The Right Way To Stabilize China Stock Markets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's latest effort to signal officials are serious about stabilizing slumping equities already seems to be gaining serious traction.

News that the China Securities Regulatory Commission will intervene in markets to curb sharp fluctuations in stock prices has investors buying shares in everything from Alibaba Group to Meituan to Tencent to Ping A Group to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. The CSI 300 benchmark closed 3.5% higher on Tuesday (February 6), its best day since late 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Though the contours of the bourse-boosting strategy are unclear, the CSRC will direct medium and long-term funds into the stock market via a giant stabilization fund while clamping down on short-selling and dealing perceived to involve insider trading.

And surely it was no coincidence that Beijing let it leak on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping is set to get a briefing from regulators on the state of the world's second-biggest economy's embattled financial markets.

Paired with signals from the CSRC, China has clearly decided stocks must start rising - and now. The state-led effort came a month after Vice Premier He Lifeng called for“improvements in the performance and profitability of listed firms,” adding that healthy companies are a critical“microeconomic bedrock.”

Economist Carlos

Casanova

at Union Bancaire Privée says“we interpret this as a sign that the central government has started to grow wary of the stock market sell-off and is looking to put a floor in order to boost confidence.”

The moves may indeed put a floor under shares. Since the peaks reached in 2021, the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets have lost at least US$7 trillion . But the government's response hasn't yet touched on fundamental problems causing extreme economic uncertainty and a broad dearth of confidence.

Beijing's piecemeal approach to date will only work in the long run, though, if accompanied by a bold and credible plan to address the housing mess. Here, most economists view the debt troubles facing property developer China Evergrande Group through the lens of Japan's 1990s bad loan crisis.

Similarities abound, of course: a maturing economy shifting growth engines to services from manufacturing; a bank-centered system struggling to pivot to capital markets; an implosion in asset values created by piles of bad debt of unknown magnitude; and aging demographics imperiling future economic prospects.

And then there's the slow pace with which policymakers in Tokyo then and Beijing today are acting to fix gaping cracks in the economy.

“Key property sector vulnerabilities have yet to be addressed, pointing to ongoing risks to sustainability,” says Henry Hoyle, a senior economist in the International Monetary Fund's Asia-Pacific department.

But a more useful benchmark could be America's savings and loan (S&L) crisis in the 1980s, which was caused by a crash in real estate values that sent shockwaves through already shaky banks.

As fate would have it, US officials are visiting Beijing this week to compare notes on current and future economic challenges. When US Treasury Department officials land, China's competitive threat will likely be less on their minds than its frailties.