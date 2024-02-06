Ministry Of Social Development Launches 'Family Charter'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF) inaugurated yesterday the 'Family Charter' under the theme: 'Family is the treasure of a nation', in a step towards promoting familial values and the role of family in building a tight-knit community.

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad attended the inauguration ceremony, alongside a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

The inauguration was made through the signing of a giant mural across many places such as the Dadu Children's Museum at Expo 2023 Doha, Wisdom Square and Wefaq Centre. The mural includes a substantial number of signers and will have a positive impact on reinforcing awareness and adhering to joint responsibility.

The mural will be available across the nation to garner a significant number of signatures through explaining the signers' rights and duties. The inauguration ceremony featured an awareness workshop to introduce the charter, its significance, and most important principles, such as the tight-knit family, social cohesion as well as strengthening the religious values of the entire community.



Commenting on the importance of the charter, Minister Al Misnad said the signature of the charter is a crucial step towards solidifying the familial ties and achieving the sustainable development, especially that family is the major incubator of individuals, not only through care but most importantly through helping the community members internalise the religious values.

The charter focuses on a combination of principles and values that organise familial relationships and safeguard individual rights within the family, Al Misnad highlighted, pointing out that the signature is a critical step towards promoting awareness on the significance of preserving the family stability and solidify its role in the community.

Al Misnad outlined that the charter will ensure the right to language and identity for the entire community, along with the family duty towards the community and fathers' duty towards sons.

Besides, the charter mentions the right to national upbringing, the right to protect maternity and childhood, the right to human development, the right to expression and dialogue, the right to parental care, moral and religious legacies, mutual respect as well as the duty to serve the community and homeland.

The Minister urged the whole community to effectively participate in the signing of the charter to build a community based on religious and moral values, affirming that the charter grants equal rights and imposes duties that reinforce cooperation in the family and put emphasis on building a robust foundation based on mutual respect and understanding, and underscores the significance of family as a core unit in the community which is the source of values and upbringing and subsequently help build the entire nation accordingly.

The family charter represents the legal framework that governs familial relationships in the state and is obviously focused on rights and duties of individuals and strives to achieve balance and justice in those relationships, she said, adding that it includes numerous aspects such as financial and economic rights of individuals, educational and health rights, as well as safeguarding the rights of women and children and bolstering justice values and mutual respect in the family.

The charter is broadly the constitution of family that determines the values and principles governing family relationships and its reactions in the community and is classified as an official agreement among family members to manage predictions and determine decision-making process as well as responsibilities in the family, Al Misnad emphasised.