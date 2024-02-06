Lip Care Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lip Care Products Market Report by Product Type (Non-Medicated, Medicated and Therapeutic, Sun Protection), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2023-2028“ , The global lip care products

market size

reached US$ 2339.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,069.00 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Lip Care Products Industry:

Growing Awareness of Lip Health:

The growing awareness of lip health and the importance of maintaining hydrated and nourished lips are significant factors driving the lip care products market. With increasing exposure to harsh environmental conditions such as sun, wind, and cold, consumers are becoming more conscious of the need to protect their lips from drying and cracking. The recognition of the delicate nature of lip skin, which is thinner and more prone to damage than other parts of the body, has led to a higher demand for products that offer protection, hydration, and healing properties.

Product Innovation:

Innovation and product diversification within the lip care market are pivotal factors driving growth. Brands are continuously innovating by introducing products with new formulas, textures, and ingredients to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. The development of lip care products with added benefits, such as plumping agents for fuller lips, tinted balms for a touch of color, and products containing natural and organic ingredients, appeals to a broad consumer base seeking multifunctional products. Besides, the trend toward clean beauty and sustainability has also spurred innovation in product packaging and formulations. Lip care products made from ethically sourced, non-toxic ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly materials are becoming increasingly popular, catering to environmentally conscious consumers.

Influence of Fashion and Beauty Trends:

Fashion and beauty trends play a crucial role in shaping the lip care products market. The influence of celebrity endorsements, beauty influencers, and fashion icons, who often showcase the latest trends in lip colors, finishes, and care on social media platforms, significantly impacts consumer preferences and purchasing behavior. The desire to emulate these trends drives the demand for specific types of lip care products, such as glossy finishes, matte balms, or products that offer a natural, no-makeup look. Moreover, seasonal trends also influence the market, with certain colors and product types becoming more popular at different times of the year.

Kao Corporation

Revlon, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

The Clorox Company

Unilever N.V./PLC

Carma Labs, Inc.

L'Oréal S.A.

Bayer AG

EOS Products LLC Avon Products Inc.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Non-Medicated

Medicated and Therapeutic Sun Protection

Non-medicated product represented the largest segment due to the rising demand for preventive lip care solutions.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment as the extensive product range found in these stores allows consumers to explore various lip care options.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific was the largest market due to the region's large and diverse population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes.

Lip Care Products Market Trends:

Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and organic lip care products made from ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and plant-based oils. This trend is driven by concerns about the use of chemicals and a preference for eco-friendly options. Besides, many consumers now consider lip care an integral part of their skincare routine. This has led to the development of lip serums, overnight masks, and lip exfoliators to keep lips healthy and hydrated. Moreover, brands are increasingly marketing lip care products as gender-neutral or unisex, expanding their target audience and challenging traditional gender-specific marketing in the industry.

