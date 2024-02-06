               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Change Of The Address Of UAB Urbo Bankas Registered Office


2/6/2024 1:46:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077.

We hereby inform you that on 5 February 2024 the address of the Bank's registered office in the Register of Legal Entities, was changed from Pamėnkalni str. 40, Vilnius to Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: ...



MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107814032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search