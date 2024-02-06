Change Of The Address Of UAB Urbo Bankas Registered Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077.



We hereby inform you that on 5 February 2024 the address of the Bank's registered office in the Register of Legal Entities, was changed from Pamėnkalni str. 40, Vilnius to Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: ...



