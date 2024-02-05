Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Positioning TRACER 1000(TM) As Next-Generation Solution For The Explosive Trace Detector Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
1st Detect, a wholly owned subsidiary of mass spectrometry company Astrotech, is offering its breakthrough TRACER 1000(TM) Explosive Trace Detector (“ETD”) in markets that accept ECAC certification The TRACER 1000(TM) ETD is designed to outperform ETDs currently used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, as well as at borders Astrotech is working to position its product as the next-generation solution for the ETD market at a time when many of the existing IMS-based ETDs are due for replacement
Keenly watching the developments in the field of explosives and narcotics detection at airports is
Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , a mass spectrometry company that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Detect, has developed and rolled out the breakthrough TRACER 1000(TM) Explosive Trace Detector (“ETD”). The world's first mass spectrometry-based ETD certified by the European Civil Aviation Conference (“ECAC”), the TRACER 1000(TM) is designed to outperform the ETDs currently used at aviation checkpoints as well as borders, cargo facilities, and other secured points around the world.
It is powered by the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer (“AMS”) Technology that is inexpensive, smaller, and easier to use when compared to traditional mass spectrometers. The AMS Technology works under ultra-high vacuum, which eliminates competing molecules, resulting in higher resolution and fewer...
