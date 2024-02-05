Ukroboronprom Corporatizing Another 10 Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom) has endorsed a decision to transform another 10 state-owned defense industry enterprises into economic entities as part of Ukraine's defense industry reform.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Upon state registration, eight enterprises will become limited liability companies, while two will be converted into joint-stock companies,” the report states.

According to Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC CEO Herman Smetanin, upon the completion of state registration, a total of 38 enterprises will be corporatized.

“The defense industry reform will further promote the development of technologies and production, will help attract investments in the industry, build joint ventures with private partners, namely with leading international companies, and make it possible to prevent the manifestations of corruption more effectively,” Smetanin noted.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom), including former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2019-2020) Oleksii Honcharuk, President of Kyiv School of Economics and former Economy Minister Tymofii Mylovanov, former Member of the Supervisory Board of Ukreximbank and the Management Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhii Konovets, Member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrzaliznytsia David Lomdzhariia, President and CEO of the Arizona Defence and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) Lynndy Smith.