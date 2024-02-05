Refugee From Kharkiv Dies In Wales

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 40-year-old Kharkiv resident, Tetiana Martynova, who left Ukraine for abroad with her 13-year-old son after the Russian invasion, was killed in Wales as a result of a car accident.

Sky News reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The collision happened on Wednesday 31 January at 6.20pm on A4067 Neath Road in the Morriston area in Swansea county.

South Wales Police have confirmed Ms Martynova, who was known locally as Tania, was in the UK after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Her hosts in the UK said in a tribute that her "dream of returning to Ukraine this summer will sadly now not be realised".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Illia here in Wales, and Tania's family back in Ukraine”, said the family that hosted the Ukrainians.

South Wales Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

