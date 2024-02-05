Marathon Petroleum Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marathon Petroleum Corp - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to

Marathon Petroleum Corp (Marathon) is an integrated downstream energy company. The company, which has 13 refineries across 12 states in the US, supplies gasoline and distillates to resellers across the US. The company distributes refined petroleum products through privately operated domestic fleets of inland petroleum barges and terminal operations.

The company's integrated midstream energy asset network connects American natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas companies with the US and foreign oil and gas markets. The company has two operating segments: Midstream and Refining & Marketing. The Refining & Marketing segment is engaged in refining crude oil and renewable feedstocks at the company's refineries in the West Coast, Mid-Continent, and Gulf Coast regions of the US. It also buys ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products.

The midstream segment is engaged in transporting, storing, distributing and marketing crude oil and refined products primarily for the Refining & Marketing segment through pipelines, barges, towboats and refining logistics assets. It is also engaged in processing and transporting natural gas.

Scope



Marathon Petroleum equipped its oil refinery personnel with an end-to-end gas detection and alarm management system, which features a wearable gas detection sensor, wireless infrastructure, and location tag.

Marathon uses a cloud-based web application to manage the inventory of equipment used in its refineries. The web application functions as a single source of truth for all the inventory data. Approved users can use the application through a web browser or mobile device.

Marathon uses a refinery scheduling model which tracks every crude oil barrel right from the processing units and tanks through to the final products such as distillate, gasoline, and asphalt, among others. The company conducts a simulated phishing program to train its employees on handling phishing attacks. The company deployed a layered security architecture for managing technology risks. It placed security limits on physical access to computing environments, and its data centers are protected by several security layers.

Gain insights into Marathon Petroleum's digital transformation strategies.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into its various product launches and partnerships.

