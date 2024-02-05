Air India Unveils New In-Flight Entertainment, Amenities

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India introduced its new in-flight offerings including luxe amenities and a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, providing long-haul travellers with an immersive entertainment experience.

On the development, Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India, said,“As Air India takes flight into a new era with the arrival of our A350 aircraft, so does our guests' entertainment experience. This complete overhaul in our in-flight entertainment offering mirrors the dynamic transformation underway at Air India.”

The full suite of the new IFE content features over 2,200 hours of entertainment content across formats and genres, including 1,000 hours of movies, 600 hours of TV, and 600 hours of audio, for today's discerning travellers. The IFE features capacitive touchscreens and handsets, USB and AC power, and personalised user interfaces, and together with new headsets in all cabins.

Arc, a new, immersive in-flight map experience from Panasonic Avionics Corporation, will also debut aboard Air India's A350 fleet, where passengers can explore the world's geography, read curated city guides, and zoom in to street map views of select cities, and up dated in real-time about the flight and world clock time zones.

Available on Air India's A350, B777-200LR, the IFE content will also be offered on incoming new widebody aircraft. Its existing widebody fleet is scheduled to undergo complete refurbishment of all interiors starting 2H2024 in a USD 400 million retrofit programme and will subsequently feature the new IFE system and expanded content offering as well.

A host of guest enhancements across cabin classes on international long-haul flights are also being introduced – from new amenity kits by Ferragamo and Verso, sustainable bedding, as well as new Chinaware, cutlery and glassware, these new luxe offerings will roll out on medium and longhaul international flights, starting mid-2024.

First class and Business class passengers will continue to enjoy Air India's loungewear by TUMI, which are made from recycled materials blended with cotton for extra softness and breathability, and plush velour slippers. They will also rest on comfortable, sustainable, and luxe bed linen, mattress toppers, and blankets made of premium wool blend, as well as dine on fine chinaware and glassware. Premium Economy and Economy guests will also dine on new tableware, and keep warm with the twill weave cabin blanket provided.

