(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

JC Bamford Excavators (JCB) is a manufacturer and distributor of construction equipment. The company offers services such as sure price, service agreement, repair, and maintenance.

The report offers comprehensive insights into JCB's technology activities, providing valuable information for those interested in understanding the company's digital transformation efforts. It delves into JCB's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on how the company is leveraging technology to drive growth and innovation in its industry.

Furthermore, the report presents an overview of JCB's technology initiatives, encompassing details about partnerships and product launches. This provides readers with a holistic view of the company's technology-driven initiatives and its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements within its field.

The report goes deeper into each of JCB's technology initiatives, offering insights into the specific technology themes they revolve around, their objectives, and the benefits they aim to deliver.

Its portfolio of products includes access platforms, backhoe loaders, compact excavators, company track loaders, excavators, rough terrain forklifts, and other equipment .

The company also offers parts and attachments; finance; and insurance services. JCB serves various markets such as construction, irrigation, material handling solutions, mining, ports, power generation, railways, real estate, rental, roads, and solid waste. The company has a presence across Europe, Africa, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.

The report provides information and insights into JCB's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope



JCB integrated innovative technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and big data across the organization including in products, manufacturing process, and operations to achieve fuel efficiency, reliability, and lower operating costs. The company is continuously innovating its business model with new technologies; for instance, its LiveLink telematics system has transformed the information sharing process from machine-to-machine (M2M) to machine-to-customer (M2C).

JCB has been continuously innovating to create smarter machines to ensure its customers get innovative, technologically advanced products. Its LiveLink advanced telematics technology enhances fuel efficiency and smart machine management that benefits operators in better fleet management. Using LiveLink machines, it also enables customers to know their machine's health, fuel level, and battery conditions, among others; these machines can also be geo-fenced, time-fenced, and located through GPS technology.

JCB partnered with Wipro to design and deploy an end-to-end cloud based IoT platform. JCB, along with Wipro, also partnered Vodafone and Google for handling communication and map services. JCB is leveraging Siemens Digital Industries Software solutions to deliver standardization and communication across the group, enabling efficiency and speed.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into JCB's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnership strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Pektron

WMG

Wipro

Vodafone Horiba Mira

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets