Company To Build Fruit Juice Production & Packaging Plant In Gusar District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) VVE GROVV LLC company will implement the fruit juice preparation
and packaging project in Gusar, Azernews reports.
The company was given an Investment Promotion document.
The legal representative of VVE GROVV LLC, which was registered
with the state in October 2019 and has a charter capital of 10
manats, is Shukurov Ravan Allahverdi oglu. The legal address of the
company is Baku city, Nasimi district, Samad Vurgun house 1.
The investment promotion document is a document that gives legal
entities and individual entrepreneurs the basis to obtain the
benefits specified in the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Law "On Customs Tariff". Entrepreneurs who have received an
investment promotion certificate are exempted from tax of 50
percent of profit and income, property and land tax, as well as
from VAT and customs duty for the import of machinery,
technological equipment and devices they import for a period of 7
years.
