NIO Capital Completes The Second RMB Fund At Over 3 Billion Yuan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIO Capital has successfully completed its second Renminbi fund, raising over CNY 3 billion. The fund will maintain its investment focus on Mobility & Logistics, New Energy, and Frontier Technology sectors.

The Limited Partner (LP) investors participating in the fund comprise RMB guidance funds, national-level funds, family offices and listed companies.

Ian Zhu, Managing Partner at NIO Capital, said: "We are thrilled about the completion of RMB Fund II. We extend our gratitude to the investors for their unwavering trust and support. After more than a decade of development, the smart electric vehicle and new energy industries have entered an exciting new phase. Chinese companies' product strength and rapid iteration pace place them at the forefront globally. We are enthusiastic about the transformative potential of innovative technologies in the automotive and energy sectors. Positioned at the vanguard of global opportunities, NIO Capital remains committed to supporting exceptional entrepreneurs in driving technological innovation and sustainable development, both domestically and on the international stage."

Established in 2016, NIO Capital has raised five funds, including three in US dollars and two in RMB, bringing the total Asset Under Management (AUM) to 15 billion RMB. As of now, out of the 20 firms invested in by the RMB I fund, five have reached the status of being listed or pre-listed companies.

NIO Capital's portfolio include CATL (300750), Ronbay Technology (688005), United Winners (688518), Tuhu (9690), Momenta, Inceptio, Pony, Seyond, Black Sesame Technologies, CIX Technology, and so forth.

Guided by its mission to "Invest in innovation and sustainability to advance humankind", NIO Capital remains committed to sustainable investment. The firm collaborates with enterprises across various sectors to drive the industry's transition towards low-carbon and sustainable development.

NIO Capital has a hybrid team with deep industrial background and professional investment and management capabilities, as well as resourceful ecosystem network. We have a deep understanding of entrepreneurs and provide multi-dimensional support for our portfolio companies.

