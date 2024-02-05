India Water Purifier Market Trends, Size, Growth, Demand And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Water Purifier Market Report by Technology type (Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Household), and Region 2024-2032′′ . The India water purifier market size reached US$ 3070.7

Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6880.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Water Purifier Industry:

Water Contamination Concerns:

The increasing awareness among the masses about the presence of contaminants like bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals in tap water is raising serious health concerns among the people in India. Consuming contaminated water can lead to various waterborne diseases, which is driving the demand for water purifiers. Access to safe and clean drinking water is a fundamental human right. However, many parts of India still face challenges related to water quality. People are increasingly realizing the importance of purifying water to safeguard their health and well-being, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Government Initiatives:

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship program of the Government of India, aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households. This ambitious project is creating awareness about the need for safe drinking water and encourages the adoption of water purifiers in areas where centralized water treatment may not meet quality standards. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) includes an emphasis on safe sanitation and access to clean drinking water. It is creating awareness about hygiene and water quality, indirectly promoting the use of water purifiers to achieve safe water at the household level.

Technological Advancements:

Continuous research and development (R&D) are leading to the introduction of advanced filtration technologies, such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV), and ultrafiltration (UF). These technologies effectively remove a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemicals, ensuring safer drinking water. Technological innovations are resulting in water purifiers with higher purification capacities and faster filtration rates. This increased efficiency appeals to consumers in India seeking a quick and reliable solution for clean water.

India Water Purifier Market Report Segmentation:

By Technology Type:



Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener Others

RO purifiers represented the largest segment due to their high efficiency in removing a wide range of contaminants, including dissolved solids, making them a popular choice for households and businesses seeking comprehensive water purification.

By Distribution Channel:



Retail Stores

Direct Sales Online

Retail stores accounted for the largest market share on account of the presence of a wide variety of water purifier brands and models, allowing consumers to physically evaluate their options and receive expert guidance.

By End User:



Industrial

Commercial Household

Household holds the biggest market share as ensuring safe and clean drinking water at home is a primary concern for individuals and families, leading to a high demand for water purifiers in residential settings.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

West and Central India enjoys the leading position in the India water purifier market driven by water quality challenges in the region due to industrialization and population density.

India Water Purifier Market Trends:

Consumers in India are increasingly opting for smart water purifiers equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. These purifiers offer features, such as remote monitoring, filter replacement alerts, and customization through mobile apps, providing convenience and control.

Eco-friendly water purification solutions are gaining traction, as consumers are looking for energy-efficient and environmentally responsible purifiers that reduce power consumption and plastic waste from disposable filters.

