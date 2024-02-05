From Riyadh To Rafah: Ksrelief Brings Hope To Gaza

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst huge logistical challenges, the King Salman

Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues its mission to deliver humanitarian aid

to the people of Gaza. The singular mission of KSrelief is to preserve life and ensure this extends to the victims of humanitarian crises, wherever they are in the world.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre distributes food baskets in city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of hostilities, KSrelief's operations in Gaza have included the delivery of

food and essential supplies at the Rafah Crossing. Much-needed aid has trickled across the border into Gaza to help those desperately in need of clean water, basic food items and medical supplies. Thus far,

KSrelief has dispatched well over 5,795 tons of aid across land, sea, and air.

These efforts have in mind over two million Gazans facing the imminent threat of famine and

food

insecurity.

His Excellency, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, said, "The

complexity of delivering aid to Gaza is significant, but not impossible. Through immediate

solutions such as implementing advanced security checks and bolstering critical infrastructure,

we

can

ensure that

aid

reaches the

Gaza

Strip

and

is expedited

to

those

in

desperate need.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, is determined to uphold the dignity of every innocent person by

providing

not

just

aid,

but

hope."

Confronted with logistical hurdles, especially at border crossings, KSrelief has consistently advocated on global platforms for effective solutions to enhance the efficiency of aid delivery. Recognizing that land-based aid trucks are the most efficient and secure means of transport, KSrelief has

increased

the

supply of

aid

from

Egypt into

Gaza.

KSrelief's activities in Gaza have been enhanced by its global partnerships, notably with

organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Relief and Works

Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), United Mission for Concepts and Human Rights

(UMCHR), World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). These joint collaborations have been crucial in increasing the flow of aid and healthcare

support to Gaza, further cementing Saudi Arabia's role as a leading global humanitarian aid and

relief

donor.

In partnership with other aid organizations, it is of critical importance to consider the equipment used to carry out security checks on trucks and other aid vehicles, particularly

x-

ray machines. With this vital equipment in place, the speed of checks can be significantly

improved.

As

each

day

passes in

Gaza,

the

situation

deteriorates

further.

The

number of

innocent

victims of the conflict continues to increase, exacerbated by the inability for humanitarian aid to be

delivered

in sufficient

quantities.

Ensuring that humanitarian aid gets to the people of Gaza is a critical need but does not lessen

the urgency for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Until a ceasefire is delivered, KSrelief's calls

for

facilitating

the

increased

supply of aid

from

Egypt into

Gaza

as

an

immediate

priority.

