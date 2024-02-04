(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB and Tokyo Metro to launch special gift promotion for JCB cardmembers outside Japan

TOKYO, Feb 5, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of a promotion in cooperation with Tokyo Metro Co., Ltd. from February 5 to July 31, 2024. JCB cardmembers outside Japan can receive an original pass holder when purchasing the Tokyo Subway Ticket at Tourist Information Centers operated by Tokyo Metro.







During the promotion period, JCB Cardmembers who present the promotion page on the JCB Special Offers website at participating Tourist Information Centers and purchase the Tokyo Subway Ticket with their JCB Card can receive an original pass holder. For more information about this special gift promotion, click

here .

Tokyo Subway Ticket allows unlimited travel on all lines of Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway for 24, 48 or 72 hours from the travel starting time. The ticket price (for adults) is 800 yen for 24 hours, 1,200 yen for 48 hours, and 1,500 yen for 72 hours. For more information about Tokyo Subway Ticket, click

here for details.

JCB and Tokyo Metro have teamed up to promote the Tokyo Subway Ticket to international visitors to Tokyo, enabling them to enjoy sightseeing and shopping while traveling around Tokyo in a convenient and cost-effective way.

As a Japanese brand with a spirit of hospitality, JCB provides services that enrich the travel experience of its cardmembers. Through JCB Global, the official YouTube channel, and the JSO website, JCB provides its cardmembers around the world with beneficial promotions and convenient services in multiple languages.

Click here to watch the“Enrich your travel in Japan with OMOTENASHI” video.

Click here to visit the JCB Special Offers website.

