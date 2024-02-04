66Th Grammy Awards: Jay-Z Feted With Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Rapper Jay-Z was honoured with the 2nd Dr Dre Global Impact Award for his multitude of achievements through his innovative career at the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner.

They wrote:“Grab your bestie and get ready for the second half of the 66th #GRAMMYs on @CBS . Up next, #JayZ receives the 2nd-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.”

Jay-Z was accompanied by his wife Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy. The A-list couple shocked the world by making a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z brought his daughter up to the stage with him to accept the honour.

This is the 2nd Dr Dre Global Impact Award after it was awarded to rapper and record producer Dr Dre, after whom the award is named, in 2023.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show's host.

--IANS

aa/kvd