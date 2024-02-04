Zayed Award For Human Fraternity Announces 2024 Honorees

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announced today its 2024 honorees: Indonesian organizations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah; Egyptian world-renowned cardiac surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub; and Chilean grassroots leader Sister Nelly Leon Correa.

Selected by an independent judging committee for their exceptional efforts in tackling complex societal challenges and promoting peaceful coexistence and solidarity among humanity at the international and grassroots levels, the recipients will be recognized during an award ceremony on February 5, 2024, at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's largest Islamic organizations with more

than 190 million members, have been recognized for their immeasurable humanitarian and

peacebuilding efforts. Through the establishment of educational institutions, hospitals, and

poverty alleviation projects, both organizations have improved the lives of countless Indonesians and vulnerable populations across the world.

World-renowned cardiac surgeon, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, is being honored for his efforts enabling life-saving medical care to those most in need, including vulnerable populations. As the founder of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Egypt, and the Chain of Hope charitable organization in the UK, Dr. Yacoub has helped save thousands of lives, especially children. He has opened cardiac centers in Ethiopia and Mozambique, with a center in Kigali, Rwanda, currently underway. His pioneering surgical techniques have revolutionized heart transplants, and he has received numerous honors, including a British Knighthood, the Grand Order of the Nile, and the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II.

Known as "Mother Nelly,” Sister Nelly Leon Correa is the President and Co-Founder of Fundación Mujer Levántate (Woman Standing Up Foundation). Her organization focuses on supporting incarcerated women, offering comprehensive support during their time in prison, and aiding their reintegration into society. Committed to the principles of human fraternity, the foundation brings hope to those in prison and restoration to those recently released. Nearly 94 percent of program participants remain conviction free within two years of release.

Secretary-General of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said:“In the leadup to International Day of Human Fraternity, we have three honorees who truly

exemplify the values of the Document. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee is privileged to announce this year's honorees who have championed values of

human fraternity, acting as beacons of hope within their communities. Each of the honorees have upheld the noble vision for a more peaceful world and we will ensure this recognition

helps accelerate efforts in their respective fields.”

Named in honor of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab

Emirates, Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recognizes his renowned humanitarianism and

dedication to helping people regardless of their background.

On the 5 th of February at 7:00pm, the award ceremony will be broadcasted across local TV channels and on the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity YouTube channel: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – YouTube