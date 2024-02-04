10 Children From Libya, Egypt And Tunisia Become First Recipients Of Golden Heart Initiative Launched In Honor Of M.A. Yusuffali

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The initiative has brought much-needed relief to families living in conflict

zones and coping with financial difficulties

The children were suffering from critical congenital heart diseases and

needed urgent surgeries These are the first among the 50 surgeries announced to mark entrepreneur

M.A. Yusuffali's 50 years in the UAE

ABU DHABI: In a heartwarming story of how global philanthropy can impact lives across borders, 10 children from the MENA region have undergone life- saving heart surgeries, made possible through the Golden Heart Initiative announced in the UAE. Children from Libya, Egypt, and Tunisia are among the first recipients of the initiative that is offering 50 free pediatric heart surgeries to those from conflict zones and underprivileged backgrounds. Announced by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, the initiative is a unique tribute to entrepreneur M.A. Yusuffali's 50 years in the UAE.

Life-Saving Surgery for Infant

11-month-old Mouheb, diagnosed with the daunting congenital heart defect Tetralogy of Fallot', found renewed hope and a chance at a healthier future in the

Golden Heart Initiative.

Dr. Mourad Hakim, Mouheb's doctor, recalls the severity of his condition.“Upon Mouheb's initial visit to my outpatient clinic, he displayed frequent cyanotic spells, signaling a critical state. Immediate surgery was imperative, as any delay could worsen the infant's condition, resulting in heightened cyanosis – a bluish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes due to insufficient oxygen in the blood – and heart hypertrophy, posing considerable challenges for the surgical outcome,” explained Dr. Hakim.

Facing financial constraints and the complexities of living in a conflict zone in Libya, Mouheb's parents, Abdelrazak Mohammed and Mawaddah, weathered the storm for their child.

Fortunately, the initiative came as a huge relief and the family made the journey from Libya to Tunisia to get this life-saving surgery. At Clinic Taoufik, under the Taoufik Hospitals Group, they had access to surgery and comprehensive care, all provided free of charge and in a remarkably short timeframe.

“We were waiting to meet the finances for the surgery for several months. But with the help of this initiative, we were able to get this surgery in one week. We pray to God Almighty to heal our son and allow him to live a normal life like his peers,” said Abdelrazak, who works in the healthcare sector in Libya.

A Ray of Hope

For Madlin and Medhat, parents of five-year-old Mariam from Egypt, the Golden Heart Initiative brought a glimmer of hope into their lives. Due to Mariam's noticeable stunted growth and smaller stature, which became a source of bullying and challenges in her life, they decided to seek medical advice. It was during this consultation that doctors identified a complex atrial septal defect (ASD) as the underlying issue, which could not be treated with conventional catheterization procedures and instead required major surgery.

The surgery was conducted at Nile Badrawi Hospital, one of the facilities of Cleopatra Hospitals Group. Mariam's doctors, Dr. Mahmoud Shehata, Consultant of Pediatric Cardiology, and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Afifi, Consultant of Cardiac Surgery, emphasized how the team's swift decision to opt for surgical intervention has helped avert potential complications in the child's future. According to Prof. Afifi, delaying the surgical intervention would have complicated her health further.

“We performed an ASD open heart patch surgery to repair the septal defect. We now expect Mariam to lead a better quality of life with her appetite and activity levels returning,” said Prof. Afifi, the surgeon behind Mariam's successful procedure. The parents are overwhelmed with the care their daughter has received and have expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in the Golden Heart Initiative.

Medhat, Mariam's father, said,“We are very thankful for the Golden Heart Initiative for treating Mariam and making her as healthy as her sisters. Now she can finally enjoy a normal and healthy life.”

Touching 10 Lives

The other children who have undergone life-saving surgeries under the initiative are between 10 months to nine years old. Elias and Al Teriki from Libya, Chaabani and Oueslati from Tunisia and Karas, Marvy, Nour, and Mohamed from Egypt are among those who have benefitted from the Golden Heart Initiative.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Dr. Shamsheer said,“We are proud to see that the Golden Heart Initiative is contributing to a healthier and brighter future for these little ones. Across countries, we are identifying patients in need, ensuring that this initiative extends its healing touch to those who need it the most.”

The success of these surgeries is a significant milestone for the Golden Heart Initiative and highlights the profound impact compassionate healthcare initiatives can have on families facing medical challenges.