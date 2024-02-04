Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Chamber Proposes Special Passes For Truck Drivers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Trade Chamber has recently proposed issuing special permits for truck drivers as a solution to the issues between the two countries.

Mr. Sarhadi made these remarks in a press statement that was published on Friday. He added that this proposal is based on the facilitation and streamlining of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Recently, due to visa conditions, truck drivers faced a ten-day halt.

He mentioned that approximately 1,000 truck drivers would be issued special passes instead of visas to facilitate the transportation of their goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, Mr. Sarhadi emphasized that these trucks should still be registered with customs and transport offices in Pakistan and Afghanistan. There would also be a nominal fee for issuing these special permits for the owners of heavy vehicles.

This proposal for issuing special travel permits comes in light of Pakistan closing all its transit gates to Afghan trucks on January 12 and reopening them on January 23 after bilateral negotiations.