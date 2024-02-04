February 4 Marks Birthday Of Azerbaijani Scientist Lutfi Zade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) February 4 marks the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Lutfi Zade, the world-famous Azerbaijani scientist, the founder of fuzzy set theory and fuzzy logic, late professor of the University of California. Lutfi Zadeh is one of the outstanding personalities who led to serious changes in the history of science with his fundamental theories. The scientist, who was placed in a row with Einstein and Newton, made important contributions to science.

Azernews takes a look at some aspects of the life and activities of the outstanding scientist on his birthday.

Born on February 4, 1921 in Novkhani village of Baku, Lutfi Rahim oglu Alasgarzade completed his primary education at secondary school number 16. In 1932, the Alasgarzade family was forced to move to their ancestral homeland - South Azerbaijan. Lutfi Zadeh, who received secondary education here, was admitted to the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of Tehran University. After successfully graduating from this educational institution, he went to the United States at the age of 23 and continued his studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The foundation of his six important theories known to world science was laid right here.

From 1944 to 1959, Lutfi Zade received his master's and doctorate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia University. He worked at Berkeley University from 1959, and from 1963 he headed the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He worked as a lifelong professor and director of the Soft Computing Institute at that higher educational institution.

The theory of fuzzy logic, which is widely used in production and which is considered a revolution in world science, made the Azerbaijani scientist famous in the world. This theory gave a new expression to the concept of binary set, which is the basis of mathematics: fuzzy set. The inclusion of a fuzzy dimension in science made it possible to more adequately consider the uncertainty of the processes taking place in nature and society. Japan's Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Sony, Canon, Sanyo, Nissan, Honda and other reputable companies use fuzzy logic technology in the production of photo and video cameras, washing machines and vacuum chemical cleaners, cars , they are widely used in the management of trains and industrial processes. The scientist is also the author of such scientific discoveries as Theory of Impressions, Theory of Systems, Theory of Word-Working Computer, Theory of Optimal Filters, which play an important role in the development of world science and its establishment on new foundations. The books The luminary of modern science, The world cannot live without geniuses have been written about him, the documentary film Far and Near Lutfi Zade has been shot, the Lutfi Zade Heritage and Artificial Intelligence Association, and the International Academy of Modern Sciences named after Lutfi Zade have been established. The scientist's well-known state space, control and monitoring theories of dynamic systems form the basis of modern management science. The US National Space Research Center (NASA) studies, designs and implements control systems based on these theories.

His rich scientific activity has always been highly appreciated by the state of Azerbaijan. In February 2011, according to the relevant Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the world-famous scientist was awarded the Order of Friendship for his contributions to the development of technologies and the establishment of intercultural dialogue. The last time he came to Baku was in November 2008 to participate in the BakuTel international telecommunication and information technology exhibition and conference.

In 1989, the distinguished scientist was awarded the Honda Award, Japan's highest award for scientists, for the industrial achievements of fuzzy logic theory.

Lutfi Zadeh was the only person elected as a professor for life at the University of Berkeley. He was a leading expert of NASA and NATO. He also headed the Institute Zadeh-ZIFT Institute of Information Technologies named after himself in the city of Berkeley where he lives. After the German scientist Max Planck, Lutfi Zadeh is the second scientist in the world who had a scientific center named after him and his theory during his lifetime.

The scientist, who is a member of many foreign academies, has been awarded with prizes and medals of many prestigious societies and foundations. He was an honorary doctor of dozens of foreign state and public organizations. He was elected a world-famous scientist, a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, an honorary academician. He was also the honorary editor-in-chief of the journals Information society problems and Information technology problems of the Institute of Information Technologies in Azerbaijan.

Lutfi Zadeh died on September 6, 2017 in California, USA at the age of 96. According to his will, the remains of the scientist were brought to Azerbaijan and buried in the first Honorary Alley.