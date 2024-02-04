February 4 Marks Birthday Of Azerbaijani Scientist Lutfi Zade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) February 4 marks the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Lutfi
Zade, the world-famous Azerbaijani scientist, the founder of fuzzy
set theory and fuzzy logic, late professor of the University of
California. Lutfi Zadeh is one of the outstanding personalities who
led to serious changes in the history of science with his
fundamental theories. The scientist, who was placed in a row with
Einstein and Newton, made important contributions to science.
Azernews takes a look at some aspects of the
life and activities of the outstanding scientist on his
birthday.
Born on February 4, 1921 in Novkhani village of Baku, Lutfi
Rahim oglu Alasgarzade completed his primary education at secondary
school number 16. In 1932, the Alasgarzade family was forced to
move to their ancestral homeland - South Azerbaijan. Lutfi Zadeh,
who received secondary education here, was admitted to the Faculty
of Electrical Engineering of Tehran University. After successfully
graduating from this educational institution, he went to the United
States at the age of 23 and continued his studies at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The foundation of his six
important theories known to world science was laid right here.
From 1944 to 1959, Lutfi Zade received his master's and
doctorate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and Columbia University. He worked at Berkeley University from
1959, and from 1963 he headed the Department of Electrical
Engineering and Computer Science. He worked as a lifelong professor
and director of the Soft Computing Institute at that higher
educational institution.
The theory of fuzzy logic, which is widely used in production
and which is considered a revolution in world science, made the
Azerbaijani scientist famous in the world. This theory gave a new
expression to the concept of binary set, which is the basis of
mathematics: fuzzy set. The inclusion of a fuzzy dimension in
science made it possible to more adequately consider the
uncertainty of the processes taking place in nature and society.
Japan's Mitsubishi, Toshiba, Sony, Canon, Sanyo, Nissan, Honda and
other reputable companies use fuzzy logic technology in the
production of photo and video cameras, washing machines and vacuum
chemical cleaners, cars , they are widely used in the management of
trains and industrial processes. The scientist is also the author
of such scientific discoveries as Theory of Impressions, Theory of
Systems, Theory of Word-Working Computer, Theory of Optimal
Filters, which play an important role in the development of world
science and its establishment on new foundations. The books The
luminary of modern science, The world cannot live without geniuses
have been written about him, the documentary film Far and Near
Lutfi Zade has been shot, the Lutfi Zade Heritage and Artificial
Intelligence Association, and the International Academy of Modern
Sciences named after Lutfi Zade have been established. The
scientist's well-known state space, control and monitoring theories
of dynamic systems form the basis of modern management science. The
US National Space Research Center (NASA) studies, designs and
implements control systems based on these theories.
His rich scientific activity has always been highly appreciated
by the state of Azerbaijan. In February 2011, according to the
relevant Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the world-famous
scientist was awarded the Order of Friendship for his contributions
to the development of technologies and the establishment of
intercultural dialogue. The last time he came to Baku was in
November 2008 to participate in the BakuTel international
telecommunication and information technology exhibition and
conference.
In 1989, the distinguished scientist was awarded the Honda
Award, Japan's highest award for scientists, for the industrial
achievements of fuzzy logic theory.
Lutfi Zadeh was the only person elected as a professor for life
at the University of Berkeley. He was a leading expert of NASA and
NATO. He also headed the Institute Zadeh-ZIFT Institute of
Information Technologies named after himself in the city of
Berkeley where he lives. After the German scientist Max Planck,
Lutfi Zadeh is the second scientist in the world who had a
scientific center named after him and his theory during his
lifetime.
The scientist, who is a member of many foreign academies, has
been awarded with prizes and medals of many prestigious societies
and foundations. He was an honorary doctor of dozens of foreign
state and public organizations. He was elected a world-famous
scientist, a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, an
honorary academician. He was also the honorary editor-in-chief of
the journals Information society problems and Information
technology problems of the Institute of Information Technologies in
Azerbaijan.
Lutfi Zadeh died on September 6, 2017 in California, USA at the
age of 96. According to his will, the remains of the scientist were
brought to Azerbaijan and buried in the first Honorary Alley.
