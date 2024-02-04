Ukrainian Border Guards In Kharkiv Region Receive Donation Of Two Pickup Trucks, Three Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the Derhachi community handed over two JAC pickup trucks for a border guard unit deployed in the area.

That's according to Viacheslav Zadorenko , head of local administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment has been courageously fighting off Russian terrorists since the first minutes of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Supporting the unit is one of the priority tasks for the Derhachi community, therefore we additionally handed over to our border guards two JAC all-wheel drive pickup trucks purchased under the program of support for Ukraine's Defense Forces in 2023," Zadorenko noted.

The community also handed over to the border guards three FPV drones, received with the support of the Left Bank 2022 charity fund, gel trench candles from volunteer Oleksandr Makarov, freshly ground coffee, sweets, and instant cereals provided by the GEM charity.

