Kashmir's Climate Crisis: Soil, Water Conservation Gains Traction

Significantly, the Union Territory grapples with a significant issue of soil erosion primarily stemming from its hilly terrain, undulating topography, delicate ecosystem, climatic conditions, and the depletion of vegetal cover caused by excessive grazing, lopping, unauthorized felling, and encroachments.

The situation of land degradation is exacerbated by events such as landslides, earthquakes, and various development activities, including road constructions, railway lines, and the establishment of hydroelectric projects. Maintaining a robust vegetal cover in catchments is imperative for the sustained and effective operation of hydroelectric projects in the long term.

Notably, the recent snowfall prompted the Srinagar-Jammu national highway to remain shut for about 40 hours due to landslides at several places.

The government sensed the multi-dimensional loss due to soil erosion resulting in decrease of agricultural/horticultural production, power production due to siltation of dams and reservoirs, sedimentation of lakes and other water bodies having scenic beauty and tourism potential, flash floods, degradation of forest soil, frequent disruption of communication system etc.

To address such issues, the former state government launched a project titled Vision Document-2023 back in 2016,for soil and water conservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In order to have a macro-level planning in future, a need for a vision document has been felt by the Soil & Water Conservation Department. Accordingly, this Vision Document-2030 has been devised reflecting; Introduction, Land Degradation and Soil Erosion problem, Land & Soil Management, Water scenario and Vision by 2030,” reads the document.

Since then, the department actively participated in formulation and implementation of various site-specific treatment plans. So far, a significant portion of the work has been completed, according to officials who asserted that all the targets will be achieved by 2030.

Asaf Mahmood, who holds additional charge of Director, Soil & Water Conservation, J&K told Kashmir Observer that over 70 percent of the work has been completed and rest will be covered by 2030.

55,000 hectares of soil treated, 382 projects completed and 723 Water harvesting structures completed, these are the works that the department of soil and water conservation has achieved so far.

Subsequently, the department started taking care of 70,000 hectares for Soil & Water Conservation activities by 2030.

The projected area, according to the document, undertaken in different programmes under State Plan Centrally Sponsored programmes and other aided programmes.

While sharing the status of the work so far, an official of the department said that total number of 578 Project / works were proposed by the department during 2023-24, out of which 382 projects have been completed upto ending January 2024 and rest 196 project are likely to be completed by ending March 2024.

He further said so far 723 Water Harvesting Structures in the shape of Water Tanks / Ponds have been constructed

and restored.

In addition to this, he said over 3.79 lakh cum DRSM structure, 54325 number of crates, 1710 Crib Structures and 14 Khuls have been constructed by the department so far to aid in conserving soil, water harvesting and ground water recharge in the catchment areas.

The department, according to the vision document also took up the scheme of Artificial Recharge of Ground Water fully funded by the Ministry of Water Resources under Artificial Recharge of Ground Water by Constructing Dams etc. and under the scheme, the department was able to construct 2- RCC Check Dams at Phangeri and Dhabbie villages in Hiranagar / Dinga Amb Tehsil of Kathua District.

Notably, RCC Check Dam Phangeri impounds 67.50 lakh liters water per year and Dhabbie impounds 1.35 crore liter water per year and the anticipated recharge to groundwater, as per Central Ground Water Board study reports is 50.62 lakh liter in Phangeri and 1.01 crore liter for Dhabbie Check Dam.

Moreover, over 9 RCC Check dams are being constructed in Kandi Belt of Jammu Region, out of which 05 RCC Check Dams have been completed and 04 RCC Check Dams are under progress which will enrich the water regime in their respective command areas.

Asaf Mahmood told Kashmir Observer that most of the work has been done in“drought prone areas” of the UT

Out of 70,000 hectares to be taken care of for Soil & Water Conservation activities by 2030, the department has been able to treat over 55,000 hectares of

area so far.

“Each District caters to more than 200 Hectares rehabilitation of degraded forest/year through establishment of C, DRSM, Crates, Crib Structures etc in the catchment area,” the official said.

He further added that during the next seven years, approximately 40,000 hectares will be treated at this present pace.

In addition to this, some new projects involving Catchment Area Treatment Plan for Hydro Electric Projects namely Pakul Dul (7878 Ha.), Keru (1250 Ha), Ratle (1000 Ha), Sawlakot (1307 Ha) and Tawi Catchment (2000 Ha) are in pipeline and this will add 13435 Hact. area totaling to 53435 Hact. area in coming years, he added.

