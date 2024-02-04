Pentagon affirms attacks on 85 targets in Syria, Iraq

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the United States has initiated a robust bombing campaign targeting over 85 sites in Iraq and Syria. The strikes are a response to a series of drone and missile attacks on American military bases in the region, believed to be orchestrated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.



The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the latest airstrikes commenced around midnight Baghdad time on Saturday, involving numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the United States Over 125 precision munitions were reportedly dropped on the targets, which included command and control centers, intelligence sites, weapons caches, and supply-chain facilities associated with Iranian-backed militias.



CENTCOM explicitly mentioned that the strikes also targeted the IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against United States and coalition forces.



This military operation follows a series of assaults on American military bases in the Middle East, with a particularly impactful incident being a drone attack on a secretive installation named Tower 22 in Jordan. The attack resulted in the tragic death of three American soldiers and left more than 40 others wounded. The base is strategically located near the borders of Syria and Iraq.



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed that the attack on Tower 22 was meticulously planned, resourced, and facilitated by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.



This group comprises multiple militias, with Kataib Hezbollah being a prominent member.



Kataib Hezbollah has been responsible for launching numerous rocket and drone strikes against United States forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October.



The United States military's response, involving airstrikes on a large scale, underscores the seriousness with which Washington views these attacks on its military personnel. The targeting of key infrastructure and entities affiliated with Iranian-backed militias sends a clear message about the consequences of such actions.



As the situation unfolds, the international community will closely monitor developments in the region, assessing the impact of these retaliatory measures on the broader geopolitical landscape. The bombings are likely to have far-reaching implications, potentially reshaping alliances and influencing diplomatic relations in the already volatile Middle East.





MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107807015