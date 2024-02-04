Sri Lankan Volunteers Shine At Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a heartwarming display of commitment and gratitude, a group of Sri Lankan volunteers has been making significant contributions to the success of the Asian Cup 2023 hosted in Qatar.

Stationed at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, these Sri Lankan volunteers have become an integral part of the tournament experience. With warm smiles and unwavering enthusiasm, they welcome fans and assist spectators in finding their seats, contributing to the seamless flow of the event.

What sets this group apart is the unique blend of professional backgrounds they bring to the table. Among them are Design Engineers, Marketing Executives, Civil Architects, and IT Experts, demonstrating that their skills extend beyond the boundaries of their usual professions. In a touching gesture of solidarity, five of the volunteers - Isham, Rismy, Salikeen, Asjath, and Mohamed - were recently captured carrying the Palestinian flag during one of the matches. This symbolic act underlines their empathy and support for the Palestinian cause, showcasing the broader humanitarian values that unite them.

Isham Marikar, one of the volunteers highlighted that the decision to volunteer was deeply rooted in a profound sense of appreciation for Qatar.

“Many Sri Lankans, including the volunteers, view their employment in Qatar not merely as a means to earn a living but as a golden opportunity to support their families back in Sri Lanka. The volunteers believe that giving back through their services is a meaningful way to express gratitude to Qatar for the opportunities it has provided them,” he said.

As the Asian Cup 2023 progresses, these dedicated Sri Lankan volunteers continue to stand out for their exceptional commitment and the positive impact they bring to the tournament.