Public Urged To Visit Emergency Departments For Serious Cases Only

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is encouraging the public to only visit emergency departments for serious, medical emergencies that require immediate intervention.

This follows the launch of a joint campaign by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Public Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to raise awareness of emergency and urgent healthcare services in Qatar. The five-week campaign named 'Where For Your Care?' aims to help patients make the best choice for their medical care needs and receive the best possible care. The seven emergency departments and five paediatric emergency centres at HMC operate 24 hours a day and provide emergency care for serious medical cases.

Dr. Aftab Mohammad Umar, Chair of Emergency Medicine at HMC, said that“The role of the emergency departments at HMC is to deliver immediate medical care for the most seriously injured or sick patients and are specifically staffed and resourced to do so. We are committed to treating all emergency cases, but we do prioritise the needs of those with the most critical conditions first to ensure that the right medical care is provided to the right group of patients.”

To better serve the community and manage healthcare resources efficiently, the 'Where For Your Care?' campaign advises the public to make the best choice for their healthcare needs - for life-threatening emergencies such as chest pain, choking, stroke, difficulty in breathing, heart attack or unconsciousness, people should call 999 immediately for an ambulance.

For non-life-threatening emergencies such as a significant deep cut, broken bone, abdominal pain, allergic reaction that does not restrict the airway or significant burn, public are asked to immediately make their own way, if possible, to the nearest emergency department.

For a non-emergency condition that cannot wait for an appointment at a health center such as a sprain, fever, eye/nose/throat complaint, mild respiratory issue or minor burn, public are requested to visit a PHCC or QRC urgent care centre that is accessible 24/7.

For mental health support, public should call 16000, Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 6pm. For support out of these times that cannot wait, people should visit any emergency department.