2024 Annual Suzanne Delaurentiis Gala To Honor Military Heroes

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Suzanne DeLaurenttis at her annual Gala to Honor Military Heroes"

Beverly Hills, CA - Feb 2, 2024 - The annual Suzanne DeLaurentiis Gala, Luncheon, and Gifting Suite will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. This prestigious event is dedicated to honoring the valiant service of veterans and the courageous men and women of the United States Military and celebrates the 96th Oscars.

Venue: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Date & Time: Sunday, March 10, 2024. Red Carpet & Gifting Suite at 10:30 AM, Luncheon at 11:30 AM, Honoree Award Show from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Event Highlights:



This year, we are privileged to honor esteemed military personnel and their exemplary service and dedication to our nation embody the spirit of heroism we celebrate.



Star-Studded Red Carpet: Featuring celebrity and VIP guests, including Oscar nominee Eric Roberts and Emmy Winner Sally Struthers.

Gourmet Three-Course Lunch: A culinary delight prepared by top chefs.

Exclusive Gifting Suite: An array of complimentary gifts for our guests.

Awards Ceremony: A special segment to benefit and honor our brave veterans. Dress Code: Cocktail attire or your best Oscars evening dress. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed guests, adding a glamorous touch to the occasion.

Event Features:



This event is not only a testament to the unwavering bravery of our military heroes but also a celebration of the spirit of giving and recognition. The gala promises an unforgettable experience with its blend of luxury, honor, and heartfelt appreciation.

Event Sponsors:

We extend our deepest gratitude to the event sponsors, whose support makes this event possible.

For More Information:

For further details, please contact . Your participation and support are vital in making this event a grand success and a meaningful tribute to our military heroes.

(Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions)

Media Contact

Company Name: Suzanne DeLaurentiis PR

Contact Person: Suzanne DeLaurentiis

Email: Send Email

Phone: (310) 801-3675

Country: United States

Website:

