Support Group For Corsican People Established In Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Issues Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Support group for Corsican people established in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis issued statement.

Azernews presents the statement:

"On 28 January 2024, about 700 people in Corsica founded a new movement" Nazione", which brings together structures and activists fighting for independence and reaffirms its commitment to the fight against French colonial rule.

The police of Macron's dictatorship, called on paper democracy, which tries to interfere rudely in the internal affairs of other countries without respecting the right of people to express themselves freely in Corsica, began to harass Nazione activists two days after the movement's creation.

On 30 January, two Nazione activists were arrested on the instructions of the French National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office and taken first to the Borgou military camp and from there to Paris as terrorists. The French police attacked the homes of Nazionale activists by destroying doors with explosives, physically assaulting fathers in front of their children, destroying their homes and deliberately breaking children's toys. Family members of the detainees, as well as another activist, were then taken to the police for questioning.

For a country that positions itself as the birthplace of human rights to destroy the door of a house containing young children with explosives is hypocrisy. These acts of violence prove once again that France is still not rid of its colonial mindset, failing to respect the basic rights of people in its current colonies.

Even today, the illegal harassment by the French police continues and is aimed at intimidating the Corsican people in order to silence the supporters of independence. But, as was stated on 2 February at a press conference of the leaders of the "Nation" movement, no repression can stop the national struggle of the Corsican people and force them to submit.

Let us recall that the French government, pursuing a policy of destroying the Corsican language, spoken by more than 150 thousand people, seeking to forget the national identity of the Corsicans, has banned the use of the Corsican language during debates in the local parliament, debates of members of parliament.

This policy is a clear and violent violation of France's international commitments to universal human rights and the rights of national minorities. France denies the national identity of the peoples living on its territory by accepting only the notion of "French", which in itself is chauvinism.

By abolishing the right to use the local language in Corsica, France had violated the requirements of the international instruments to which it had acceded and the commitments it had undertaken. Among these documents is the "Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen", the most important document of the Great French Revolution of 1789, which defines individual human rights. As well as the "International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights", the "Convention on the Rights of the Child", the "European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms", the "European Charter of Fundamental Rights", the "Universal Declaration of Linguistic Rights", the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, the Convention on the Preservation and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, the "Regional or Regional Convention for the Protection of Minority Languages" and others.

As a support group for the people of Corsica established in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

-We strongly condemn the illegal actions of French law enforcement agencies against pro-independence supporters in Corsica;

- We demand that the French authorities respect fundamental human rights;

- The freedom of the Corsican people to assemble freely, the right to associate must be guaranteed by the French government;

- We demand the immediate release of all detainees and an end to political persecution".