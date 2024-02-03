Support Group For Corsican People Established In Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Issues Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Support group for Corsican people established in Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis issued statement.
Azernews presents the statement:
"On 28 January 2024, about 700 people in Corsica founded a new
movement" Nazione", which brings together structures and activists
fighting for independence and reaffirms its commitment to the fight
against French colonial rule.
The police of Macron's dictatorship, called on paper democracy,
which tries to interfere rudely in the internal affairs of other
countries without respecting the right of people to express
themselves freely in Corsica, began to harass Nazione activists two
days after the movement's creation.
On 30 January, two Nazione activists were arrested on the
instructions of the French National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor's
Office and taken first to the Borgou military camp and from there
to Paris as terrorists. The French police attacked the homes of
Nazionale activists by destroying doors with explosives, physically
assaulting fathers in front of their children, destroying their
homes and deliberately breaking children's toys. Family members of
the detainees, as well as another activist, were then taken to the
police for questioning.
For a country that positions itself as the birthplace of human
rights to destroy the door of a house containing young children
with explosives is hypocrisy. These acts of violence prove once
again that France is still not rid of its colonial mindset, failing
to respect the basic rights of people in its current colonies.
Even today, the illegal harassment by the French police
continues and is aimed at intimidating the Corsican people in order
to silence the supporters of independence. But, as was stated on 2
February at a press conference of the leaders of the "Nation"
movement, no repression can stop the national struggle of the
Corsican people and force them to submit.
Let us recall that the French government, pursuing a policy of
destroying the Corsican language, spoken by more than 150 thousand
people, seeking to forget the national identity of the Corsicans,
has banned the use of the Corsican language during debates in the
local parliament, debates of members of parliament.
This policy is a clear and violent violation of France's
international commitments to universal human rights and the rights
of national minorities. France denies the national identity of the
peoples living on its territory by accepting only the notion of
"French", which in itself is chauvinism.
By abolishing the right to use the local language in Corsica,
France had violated the requirements of the international
instruments to which it had acceded and the commitments it had
undertaken. Among these documents is the "Declaration of the Rights
of Man and the Citizen", the most important document of the Great
French Revolution of 1789, which defines individual human rights.
As well as the "International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights", the "Convention on the Rights of the Child", the "European
Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental
Freedoms", the "European Charter of Fundamental Rights", the
"Universal Declaration of Linguistic Rights", the UNESCO Universal
Declaration on Cultural Diversity, the Convention on the
Preservation and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural
Expressions, the "Regional or Regional Convention for the
Protection of Minority Languages" and others.
As a support group for the people of Corsica established in the
Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
-We strongly condemn the illegal actions of French law
enforcement agencies against pro-independence supporters in
Corsica;
- We demand that the French authorities respect fundamental
human rights;
- The freedom of the Corsican people to assemble freely, the
right to associate must be guaranteed by the French government;
- We demand the immediate release of all detainees and an end to
political persecution".
