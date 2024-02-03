World Aquatics Championship Launches Fan Zone Aqua Market At Aspire Dome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone is hosting The Aqua Market between the Aspire Dome and Hamad Aquatic Centre, running from February 2 to 17.

The event, organized on the sidelines of World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024, caters to all ages and offers diverse activities.

It operates on weekdays from 9am to 10pm and on weekends from 2pm to 10pm.

The Aqua Market encompasses a variety of attractions, with the events' games and activities being free of charge. The visitors stand a chance to win prizes, as gifts are given away throughout the event.

The venue also hosts a dedicated cultural area, a food court to satiate diverse tastes, a gift shop for unique finds, a kid's zone for the younger audience, and a range of entertainment activities spread throughout the venue.

Entrance tickets of QR10 can be purchased on Q-tickets.

The World Aquatics Championships are being held for the first time in the Middle East with the participation of more than 2,600 players, who are representing 201 countries, competing in 6 sports: swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.