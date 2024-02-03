EPF: Lake Goycha Is Polluted By Illegal Mining Waste

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Environmental Protection First Coalition has addressed Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with a statement on the
environmental damage near Goycha Lake, Azernerws reports.
The statement says that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
should realise the extent of environmental damage caused by the
non-transparent activities of the mining enterprises entrusted to
foreign investors near Lake Goycha.
This approach will probably solve the problem of water
purification, which has not found a solution for many years, the
Coalition believes.
Pashinyan was responding to protests by Armenian and Azerbaijani
NGOs and environmental activists over the pollution of freshwater
resources resulting from the exploitation of the Amuldag field
without observing environmental norms.
During the government session, he acknowledged that wastewater
is discharged into Lake Goycha without prior treatment. Pashinyan
also agreed that despite years of discussions, no final solution to
the problem has been found so far, and Armenia does not have the
necessary funds and resources for that. The head of the government
emphasised that despite the participation of international partners
in the process of water purification, after a certain period of
time the lake becomes polluted again.
The original name of the Sevan Lake is Gokhca, which means "blue
river" in Turkish. There were a lot of Azerbaijanis living around
the lake until 1988. Armenia deported more than 250,000
Azerbaijanis in January, 1988, as a result of its ethnic cleansing
policy. Afterwards, the Armenian authorities falsified the
etymology of the lake and changed its name to "Sevan".
Recall that, in 2014, Armenian government's decision has led to
a critical situation for Lake Sevan, creating the possibility of
water logging.
The government disapproved a decision on rising water level in
the country's only guaranteed major source of fresh water for the
next five years, during which Lake Sevan will face negative
ecological disasters.
Former director of the National Park Sevan ecologist Gagik
Sukhudyan has warned that the government's violation of the law on
Sevan has created a critical situation.
"The government has adopted a decision on draining an additional
70 million cubic meters of water, and it means that some 240
million cubic meters of water will be drained," he said.
Under the law, only 170 million cubic meters of water can be
drained from the lake every year.
MENAFN03022024000195011045ID1107804706
