Jain Housing Announces Redevelopment Of Jains Westminster

Jain Housing had assigned IIT Madras to assess the extent of chloride induced corrosion at the apartment complex and suggest a long-term solution It had also signed an MoU with Jains Westminster Owners Association in August last year agreeing to repair or redevelop the property based on IIT-Madras' recommendation





Jain Housing and Constructions Limited, a reputed developer in the Chennai housing sector, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its customers with the announcement of its decision to reconstruct its residential project Jains Westminster in Saligram. This decision was made immediately after the conclusive findings by IIT-Madras.





Last year, Jain Housing entrusted IIT Madras with the task of evaluating the extent of corrosion damages plaguing the complex, housing over 600 apartment units, and prescribing a sustainable solution. This move underscored Jain Housing's dedication to transparency and accountability in addressing structural concerns.





The company's proactive stance was further evidenced by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jains Westminster Owners Association in August last year, pledging to act upon IIT Madras' recommendations diligently.





In light of the recent report, Jain Housing is poised to embark on the process of demolishing and reconstructing Jains Westminster, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality for its esteemed residents. The commencement of reconstruction will be expedited upon securing the requisite approvals from government authorities.





Jain Housing reiterated the company's steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, stating, "Our pledge to our customers remains unchanged-we stand by the expert guidance of IIT Madras. Whether repair or redevelopment was necessary, we were prepared. With the conclusive findings at hand, we move forward with the reconstruction of Jains Westminster."





With over three decades of experience in the housing sector, Jain Housing has solidified its reputation as a reliable developer, completing over 200 projects and delivering over 21,000 apartments across South India. The company's resolve to uphold its sterling reputation remains unwavering, undeterred by the challenges encountered at Jains Westminster.





Jain Housing's decision to rebuild Jains Westminster stands as a testament to its ethos of integrity, transparency, and unwavering dedication to customer-centric values.





For more details, please visit: jainhousing .