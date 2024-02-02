Chocolate Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

chocolate market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global chocolate market size reached

US$ 162.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 213.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032 .

Chocolate Market Overview:

Chocolate is a food product derived primarily from cocoa solids and cocoa butter, alongside various sweeteners and emulsifiers, such as sugar and milk. There are different types of chocolate, namely dark, milk, and white, each distinguished by their cocoa content and formulation. Aspects such as flavor profile, texture, and cocoa sourcing further delineate the multitude of available options. Chocolate has numerous advantages beyond its primary role as a popular confectionery item.

It contains antioxidants and is scientifically attributed to having mood-enhancing capabilities. Additionally, it finds applications in various industries like confectionery, cosmetics, and even pharmaceuticals, where it is utilized as a flavoring agent or an active compound. It is also used in the culinary arts, especially in premium desserts and dishes, thus boosting its market presence beyond snack aisles.

Get Sample Copy of Report at –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-chocolate-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Chocolate Market Trends:

The global chocolate market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer preference for premium and specialty chocolates, attributed to rising disposable incomes and evolving tastes. Along with this, the rapid expansion of retail channels, including e-commerce platforms, makes it easier for consumers to access a wide range of products from different countries, thereby bolstering sales. Another trend shaping the market is the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants and known to improve heart health. This is leading to a rise in the demand for dark and organic chocolates.

Moreover, seasonal and festival-related demand continues to serve as a cyclical growth factor, as chocolates remain popular gifts and treats during such occasions. Apart from this, innovations in flavor and form, such as chocolate infused with exotic fruits or spices, are also attracting consumer interest and stimulating market growth. In confluence with this, the sustainability aspect is gaining importance too; ethically sourced and 'Fair Trade' chocolate is becoming increasingly popular, acknowledging the environmental and socio-economic factors associated with cocoa farming.

Competitive Landscape:



Arcor

Barry Callebaut

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Chocolaterie Guylian

Ferrero International

Mars Incorporated

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)

Moonstruck Chocolate Company

Nestlé S.A. The Hershey Company

Chocolate Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



White Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Others

Breakup by Product Form:



Molded

Countlines Others

Breakup by Application:



Food Products

Bakery Products

Sugar Confectionery

Desserts

Others

Beverages Others

Breakup by Pricing:



Everyday Chocolate

Premium Chocolate Seasonal Chocolate

Breakup by Distribution:



Direct Sales (B2B)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163