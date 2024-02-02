DNA India Achieves 50 Million Unique Visitors In January

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's fastest-growing content & infotainment platform, DNA India, is delighted to announce a remarkable achievement: surpassing 50 million unique visitors in January. DNA has achieved 54mn unique visitors and 162mn page views in January 2024.



This milestone is a testament to DNA India's dedication to provide timely, accurate, and diverse content to its rapidly expanding audience.



Since its launch, DNA India has established itself as a reliable source for news and explainers across various domains, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more.



The platform's unique approach to journalism, featuring innovative formats like DNA Explainers, video-based stories, and in-depth analysis of the 'how' and 'why' behind the news, has garnered widespread appreciation globally.



As a digital hub, DNA India has consistently attracted individuals seeking comprehensive and credible reporting on critical contemporary issues.



Mr. Sushant S Mohan, CEO & Editor, DNA (DMCL), expresses profound gratitude to the platform's loyal audience for their continual support and engagement. He remarks, "Experiencing success with a brand that prioritizes textual content in a world dominated by video is truly exhilarating. The enthusiastic response we've garnered, with young individuals reaching out to share their thoughts on our informative content and expressing interest in the entrepreneur profiles we showcase, is incredibly fulfilling. It is reassuring to see that our brand has successfully reached the target audience at the opportune moment."



Akshansh Yadav, Chief Product & Technology Officer, remarks on DNA India's evolving success, stating, â€œDNAâ€TMs success and historic milestone is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, user-centric design, and cutting-edge technology which has resulted in an unparalleled user experience, driving record-breaking engagement. We are not just reporting the news; we are shaping the future of digital media. This achievement marks a new era for us, and we remain committed to pushing boundaries, delivering quality content, and providing an exceptional platform for our global audience.â€



DNA India is not resting on its laurels. To better serve the digitally-savvy Indian audience, the platform is set to launch new initiatives and forge strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing user experience.



Arnav Mathur, Chief Digital Growth Officer for User Acquisition & SEO, shares his insights on the platform's growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the changing digital landscape to stay ahead in the competitive news sector. He says, "DNA has 50 million reasons to celebrate! Weâ€TMve cracked the code to build a thriving online community. A strong Editorial commitment towards diverse voices & compelling narratives, amply supported by a strong SEO, social media & Product Team has helped build this rich tapestry of human connections. Here's to many more milestones, one story at a time!"





About DNA India:



DNA India stands as a leading content & infotainment platform, renowned for its commitment to delivering factual, unbiased, and insightful news coverage. With a diverse array of content catering to a global audience, DNA India has become a go-to source for millions of readers, continually striving to uphold the highest standards of journalism.





