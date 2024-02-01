Hydrofarm Showcases Sustainable Indoor Gardening Solutions On 'The Balancing Act'

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Products for Eco-Friendly Living Featured, Airing February 5th

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, is proud to announce its participation in "The Balancing Act," the acclaimed television show hosted by Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde. As part of the show's sustainable living series, Hydrofarm will spotlight its expertise in indoor, year-round gardening, showcasing high-quality, eco-friendly products. Scheduled to air on Lifetime on February 5th, this feature offers a unique opportunity for those passionate about gardening and sustainable living to explore innovative indoor growing techniques.



Hydrofarm will showcase an array of its most sought-after products, including the SunBlaster Mini Greenhouse Kit and Growlight Gardens, noted for their efficiency and user-friendliness for all ages. The segment will also introduce viewers to Gaia Green Organics, All Purpose and Power Bloom fertilizers, partnered with Roots Organics Original Soil, each selected for their exceptional environmental benefits and quality.

"We're excited to join 'The Balancing Act' to showcase our commitment to indoor gardening and sustainable living," said Danielle Caldwell, Senior E-Commerce & Garden Center Account Manager at Hydrofarm. "This segment isn't just about showcasing our products; it's about bringing the joy of gardening into homes, making it a fun, family-oriented activity that also educates young ones about where their food comes from. It's a fantastic way to connect with nature, even indoors."

This segment is set to offer valuable insights into Hydrofarm's products and the broader potential of indoor gardening for a sustainable lifestyle. For more information on the featured products and indoor gardening tips, visit

About "The Balancing Act"

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct .

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency, and speed in their grow projects.

