Lasering USA Announces The Launch Of The Venezia Lift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Venezia Lift User Interface

“A New Revolutionary Treatment for Skin Rejuvenation”

- Allen R HowesSAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Venezia Lift®, introduced by Lasering USA, is being hailed as a revolutionary advancement in facial skin rejuvenation. This non-ablative treatment is an upgrade to the MiXto Pro fractional CO2 laser, a well-established gold standard for skin resurfacing and rejuvenation.Key features and benefits of the Venezia LiftShort Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO2 laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating the facial tissue.Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round : One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types, and it can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.Allen R Howes, the CEO of Lasering USA, expressed enthusiasm about the Venezia Lift®, highlighting its revolutionary nature in the field of facial skin rejuvenation. With over 25 years of experience in the surgical and cosmetic laser space, Howes sees this non-ablative option as a significant leap forward.For those interested, Lasering USA encourages providers and patients to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at . Additionally, they can be contacted through email at ... or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.The introduction of the Venezia Lift represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO2 laser treatments.

Allen R Howes, CEO

Lasering USA

+1 866-471-0469

email us here

Venezia Lift Treatment Transition from Before to After