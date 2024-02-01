Kuwaiti Surgeon Elected Chair Of Pan Arab Spine Society

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Pan-Arab Spine Society has unanimously elected Dr. Abdul-Razzaq Al-Obaid chairman of the PASS - the first time for a Kuwaiti surgeon to hold the post.

The uncontested election took place during a general assembly meeting, held in Kuwait on Thursday on the fringes of the 13th international spine conference.

The PASS, which works under the umbrella of the Arab League and the Arab Health Ministers' Council, has agreed on an action plan for advancing the medical education in the Arab region, including in the field of pine surgery, Dr. Al-Obaid said in statements to KUNA following his election.

"The PASS plan includes organizing a number of training programs, the publication of scientific researches and upgrading the surgical techniques particularly in countries that suffer from political instability," he noted.

The PASS agreed to organized scientific conferences and work out scholarship program on spine surgery for Arab surgeons, Dr. Al-Obaid added.

Hailing his election as recognition of Kuwait's role in medical advancement, he dedicated this achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

