Deputy Prime Minister Inaugurates Military Medical City Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and presence of HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and the presence of HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, and HE Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani, the Military Medical City hospital was opened.

The project was launched with the aim of providing the most complete medical care to members of the Qatari Armed Forces, the military and security authorities in the country, and their families. The project includes 14 buildings with an area of up to 110,000 square metres. It also includes an integrated building for outpatient clinics, an integrated emergency building, 10 operating rooms, and 36 intensive care rooms, 400 patient rooms, a rehabilitation center, and a landing for ambulance helicopters.

Following the launch, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs together with Their Excellencies the Ministers, Senior Commanders and Officials of the State, toured the departments of the hospital. A video was also screened on the stages of the establishment of the hospital, in addition to providing a briefing on the Command and Control Center.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Qatar Lothar Freischlader, and a number of senior officials and officers in the country.