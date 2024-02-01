Prime Minister Meets Members Of US Senate Committee On Foreign Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Washington with a number of members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, including Senator Ben Cardin, Senator James Risch, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Todd Young.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the necessity of finding a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause, and the continued entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner, in addition to the latest developments in the region and ways of de-escalation.