SWA, An Industry Leader, Rebrands Globally And Is Officially Launching Scaled Effort

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SWA, formerly Sidewinders Advance, has established itself as a leading technical staffing provider. The company has over 75 years of combined experience in identifying, mobilizing, and supporting skilled trades professionals for clients in the power & renewables, manufacturing, commercial construction, and oil, gas & chemicals industries.

This brand change formally signifies a break from the parent company and new ownership of SWA. Sidewinders LLC, it's original parent firm, is a full turn key services company that focuses solely on their Hydro-Generator and Electric Motor Services.

This new brand will align them to scale. The SWA mark pays homage to the Sidewinders history and color, though purposefully moves them in a modern direction as the company grows and expands independently. The rebrand is official as of February 1, 2024 and is now reflected through their new website and all other existing platforms.



SWA aligns with clients to understand their evolving needs and utilize their depth of talent and experience to provide qualified candidates – ensuring the project's success and the safety of those supporting it.

SWA prides itself on crafting excellence, while cultivating talent. SWA plans to enter the space as a premier technical staffing partner that immediately competes with other talent acquisition firms.



The rebrand takes place in a time of restructuring and with their eyes on growth and continual global expansion.



"Establishing a powerful brand to enter the market will allow us to truly make the impact we intend. This is a shift not only for us, but also for the lives and companies we are making pivotal changes for," says

Trevin Melton, COO.



"I find purpose in fueling the success and growth of SWA. Let's craft a legacy of innovation, teamwork, and enduring success together," says Kleyton Nascimento, CSO.

SWA announced that they have appointed Trevin Melton as Chief Operating Officer, and Kleyton Nascimento as Chief Sales Officer. Trevin will lead that team with his extensive experience supporting skilled trades professionals and securing technical staffing for partners. Kleyton's wealth of experience as the former Vice President of Sales for Sidewinders LLC will strengthen global sales efforts. Melton and Nascimento are expected to play a significant role in shaping the company's success in operations and sales strategies.

The company leverages decades of finding excellent talent as it enters a new phase of growth.



SWA touts the placement of over 1,000 jobs annually through its global operations and plans to continually grow that number to impact the lives of those seeking employment within the technical space.



SWA Currently operates in Central and Latin America, in the Middle East, as well as a large presence within the United States. Its present partnerships are with known companies such as General Electric, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power and several others within the space.



Orlando Magazine awarded SWA with the Best of ORL award in 2023.

To learn more about the SWA and their efforts, visit , and on LinkedIn ( ).

