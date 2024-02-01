Flashpoint LIVE At Charis Bible College February 8-9

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FlashPoint LIVE Unites Believers and Patriots for Inspirational Rally

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Truth & Liberty Coalition is thrilled to announce the upcoming FlashPoint LIVE event, featuring impactful speakers such as Andrew Wommack, Gene Bailey, Kylie Jean Tannehill, Luke Ball, and Mike Lindell. This two-day gathering is a call to action for believers and patriots, urging them to take a stand for the nation.Taking place on February 8–9 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, this marks the first stop on the Rescue America Tour. The event promises an inspiring lineup of activities, including rally-style sessions, panel discussions, and powerful ministry sessions.Key Highlights:.Flash Talks: A series of practical discussions on engaging and positively affecting one's sphere of influence..Speakers: Renowned figures from government, business, the church, and politics will address vital issues often overlooked by mainstream media..Registration : Attendees are required to register for the event. Secure your spot at / ..TPUSA Faith Roundtable featuring Rick Green on February 8th from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Separate registration required: TPUSA Faith Roundtable RSVP .Restoring the Heart of America:The theme of the event,“Restoring the Heart of America,” emphasizes the need for positive change and action in these crucial times. Attendees will receive boots-on-the-ground information to empower them to make a meaningful impact.Additional FlashPoint LIVE Tour Dates:.March 21–22, 2024: Tulsa, OK.June 27–28, 2024: Columbus, OH.September 12, 2024: Omaha, NE.October 10–11, 2024: New Orleans, LAOur Impactful Speakers:.Andrew Wommack is the founder and president of Charis Bible College, with a mission to change the world's perception of God through unconditional love and grace..Gene Bailey: Host of VICTORY Channel programs, executive director for Kenneth Copeland Ministries, and college instructor of revival history..Lance Wallnau: Author, innovator, and lecturer inspiring leaders globally while challenging perspectives on the intersection of faith and politics..Kylie Jean Tannehill: Chief of staff for Bonfire Legend, faith-based motivational speaker and accomplished singer-songwriter..Mike Lindell: Inventor, entrepreneur, author, and CEO of My Pillow and Frank Speech, passionately advocating for truth in government and elections..Hank Kunneman: Prophetic voice, author, and speaker shaping perspectives globally and offering insights at the crossroads of spirituality and societal dynamics..Luke Ball: Republican political strategist, CEO of Masonboro Strategies, and VICTORY News contributor..Rick Green: Constitutional expert, author, and speaker empowering audiences globally and providing insights into liberty and constitutional governance principles."The Truth & Liberty Coalition invites believers, patriots, and all seeking positive change to join this transformative event. Together, let us take the first step toward saving America," said Michael Perini, Truth & Liberty Coalition spokesperson.For media inquiries, please get in touch with Perini & Associates at ... or719-651-5943.ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITIONTruth & Liberty Coalition, Inc., a 501(C)(4) non-profit organization led by Andrew Wommack, is dedicated to educating and unifying believers in Jesus Christ to exert positive cultural influence across seven mountains while standing against misinformation and supporting America's constitutional republic.ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECharis Bible College, founded in 1994 by Andrew Wommack, is dedicated to providing a unique blend of biblical education and practical training for individuals preparing for ministry.ABOUT FLASHPOINT LIVEFlashpoint Live is a dynamic event series that brings together leaders and influencers to address critical issues affecting society from both natural and spiritual perspectives. The event aims to inspire, inform, and equip attendees to make a positive impact in their communities.

