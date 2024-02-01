Small Gas Engine Industry Report 2024: Global Market To Reach $3.3 Billion By 2030 - Trends, Forecasts And Competitive Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Gas Engine Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The small gas engine market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the small gas engine market looks promising with opportunities in the gardening, construction, and industrial markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for outdoor power equipment, stringent emission regulations, along with technological advancements and increasing need for backup power generators.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies small gas engine companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Small Gas Engine Market Insights



101 cc-400 cc will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to high demand and installation of engines used in lawnmowers and other equipment which needs high torque. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanisation and development, as well as, there are many people in the region who are investing in their outside spaces.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the small gas engine market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Small Gas Engine Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Small Gas Engine Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement

3.3.1: 20 cc-100 cc

3.3.2: 101 cc- 400 cc

3.3.3: 401 cc- 650 cc

3.4: Global Small Gas Engine Market by Equipment

3.4.1: Chainsaws

3.4.2: Tillers

3.4.3: Hedge Trimmers

3.4.4: String Trimmers

3.4.5: Concrete Vibrators

3.4.6: Concrete Screeds

3.4.7: Lawn mowers

3.4.8: Others

3.5: Global Small Gas Engine Market by End Use

3.5.1: Gardening

3.5.2: Construction

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Small Gas Engine Market by Region

4.2: North American Small Gas Engine Market

4.2.2: North American Small Gas Engine Market by End Use: Gardening, Construction, Industrial, and Others

4.3: European Small Gas Engine Market

4.3.1: European Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement: 20 cc-100 cc, 101 cc- 400 cc, and 401 cc- 650 cc

4.3.2: European Small Gas Engine Market by End Use: Gardening, Construction, Industrial, and Others

4.4: APAC Small Gas Engine Market

4.4.1: APAC Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement: 20 cc-100 cc, 101 cc- 400 cc, and 401 cc- 650 cc

4.4.2: APAC Small Gas Engine Market by End Use: Gardening, Construction, Industrial, and Others

4.5: ROW Small Gas Engine Market

4.5.1: ROW Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement: 20 cc-100 cc, 101 cc- 400 cc, and 401 cc- 650 cc

4.5.2: ROW Small Gas Engine Market by End Use: Gardening, Construction, Industrial, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Small Gas Engine Market by Engine Displacement

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Small Gas Engine Market by Equipment

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Small Gas Engine Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Small Gas Engine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Small Gas Engine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Small Gas Engine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Small Gas Engine Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Briggs & Stratton

7.2: Honda Motor

7.3: Kohler

7.4: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.5: Yamaha Motor

7.6: KUBOTA

7.7: Liquid Combustion Technology

7.8: KIPOR

7.9: Champion Power Equipment

7.10: Fuzhou Launtop

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900