Kyrgyz Caspian Energy Club Actively To Support Improvement Of Logistics Sphere (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan will actively support the improvement of the logistics sphere for the active economic exchange of entrepreneurs in order to develop economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and then other countries where Caspian Energy Club operates, said Rovshan Mehdiyev, the newly appointed chairman of the Caspian Energy Club of Kyrgyzstan during the press conference dedicated to the ceremony of signing the agreement, Trend reports.

"As the Chairman of the Kyrgyz representative office of the club, which unites companies of the Middle Corridor countries, I will do my best to develop and expand networking and deepen economic activities between entrepreneurs of these and other countries where entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan operate within the framework of the Caspian Energy Club. During my chairmanship, I am planning together with my team to implement various projects and activities to introduce services and products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan to international markets, to attract international investors to the Kyrgyz market", Mehdiyev noted.

The chairman also stated that Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan will actively contribute to enhancing the commercial potential between Azerbaijan and other Caspian Energy Club countries.

"Opportunities will be provided for entrepreneurs from the mentioned countries to utilize the free zone status obtained by the Union Logistics trucking company in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek FEZ. Additionally, the export of Azerbaijani products to Central Asia and China through the FEZ will be facilitated," he added.

Rovshan Mehdiyev was appointed chairman of Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan on February 1, 2024.

Caspian Energy Club stands as a vibrant and progressing regional organization, bringing together over 5000 companies from 50 countries worldwide. Functioning as an active participant in the dialogue between business and government, the primary objective of Caspian Energy Club is to enhance the investment and business environment in Azerbaijan and other countries within its operational scope. The club also aims to foster dialogues in B2G, B2B, and B2C formats, actively engaging and contributing to them.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel