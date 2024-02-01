Kyrgyz Caspian Energy Club Actively To Support Improvement Of Logistics Sphere (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Caspian Energy
Club Kyrgyzstan will actively support the improvement of the
logistics sphere for the active economic exchange of entrepreneurs
in order to develop economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan
and Kyrgyzstan, and then other countries where Caspian Energy Club
operates, said Rovshan Mehdiyev, the newly appointed chairman of
the Caspian Energy Club of Kyrgyzstan during the press conference
dedicated to the ceremony of signing the agreement, Trend reports.
"As the Chairman of the Kyrgyz representative office of the
club, which unites companies of the Middle Corridor countries, I
will do my best to develop and expand networking and deepen
economic activities between entrepreneurs of these and other
countries where entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan operate within the
framework of the Caspian Energy Club. During my chairmanship, I am
planning together with my team to implement various projects and
activities to introduce services and products manufactured in
Kyrgyzstan to international markets, to attract international
investors to the Kyrgyz market", Mehdiyev noted.
The chairman also stated that Caspian Energy Club Kyrgyzstan
will actively contribute to enhancing the commercial potential
between Azerbaijan and other Caspian Energy Club countries.
"Opportunities will be provided for entrepreneurs from the
mentioned countries to utilize the free zone status obtained by the
Union Logistics trucking company in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek FEZ.
Additionally, the export of Azerbaijani products to Central Asia
and China through the FEZ will be facilitated," he added.
Rovshan Mehdiyev was appointed chairman of Caspian Energy Club
Kyrgyzstan on February 1, 2024.
Caspian Energy Club stands as a vibrant and progressing regional
organization, bringing together over 5000 companies from 50
countries worldwide. Functioning as an active participant in the
dialogue between business and government, the primary objective of
Caspian Energy Club is to enhance the investment and business
environment in Azerbaijan and other countries within its
operational scope. The club also aims to foster dialogues in B2G,
B2B, and B2C formats, actively engaging and contributing to
them.
