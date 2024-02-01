Turkish, Turkmen State-Run Oil, Gas Companies Weigh Gas Export Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Representatives
of Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), a state-owned
crude oil and natural gas trading company, and Turkmengaz,
Turkmenistan's national gas company, have held a meeting to discuss
prospects for exporting Turkmen gas to Europe via Azerbaijan and
Türkiye, Trend reports.
The meeting was held at the headquarters of BOTAS in Ankara.
In the meeting, the Turkish delegation emphasized the
significance of collaboration with Turkmenistan in this area,
highlighting its integral role in Türkiye's strategic endeavors to
solidify its position as a key hub for regional gas trade.
It is assumed that Turkmen gas will be supplied to Türkiye
through Azerbaijan, and part of this volume will then be directed
to Europe.
At the same time, BOTAS officials expressed their readiness to
provide all-round support to the Turkmen side in implementing these
plans.
Türkiye intends to expand the sources of gas supplies, including
imports from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the purchase
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other countries with further
exports to Europe.
These measures are part of Türkiye's strategy to establish its
role as a major natural gas export center.
