Turkish, Turkmen State-Run Oil, Gas Companies Weigh Gas Export Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Representatives of Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), a state-owned crude oil and natural gas trading company, and Turkmengaz, Turkmenistan's national gas company, have held a meeting to discuss prospects for exporting Turkmen gas to Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of BOTAS in Ankara.

In the meeting, the Turkish delegation emphasized the significance of collaboration with Turkmenistan in this area, highlighting its integral role in Türkiye's strategic endeavors to solidify its position as a key hub for regional gas trade.

It is assumed that Turkmen gas will be supplied to Türkiye through Azerbaijan, and part of this volume will then be directed to Europe.

At the same time, BOTAS officials expressed their readiness to provide all-round support to the Turkmen side in implementing these plans.

Türkiye intends to expand the sources of gas supplies, including imports from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, as well as the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other countries with further exports to Europe.

These measures are part of Türkiye's strategy to establish its role as a major natural gas export center.

