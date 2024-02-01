Japan Vertical Farming Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Overview, Trends, Growth And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Japan vertical farming market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Japan Vertical Farming Market Report by Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others), Structure (Building-Based Vertical Farms, Container-Based Vertical Farms), Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), and Region 2024-2032". Japan vertical farming market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during 2024-2032.For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:Factors Affecting the Growth of the Japan Vertical Farming Industry:Technological Advancements:Continuous technological advancements in the agriculture industry are strengthening the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics in vertical farming operations is improving efficiency and productivity. These technologies enable precise monitoring of plant health, climate control, and resource optimization. Investors and entrepreneurs in Japan are continuously investing in the vertical farming sector. AI can predict plant growth patterns and detect signs of stress or disease early on. This proactive approach allows farmers to take corrective measures swiftly, minimizing crop loss.Demand for Sustainable Agriculture:The growing environmental concerns among the masses in Japan are influencing the market positively. In addition, the escalating demand for sustainable agricultural practices that minimize the use of water, pesticides, and fertilizers is bolstering the market growth. Vertical farming, with its controlled environment and precision agriculture techniques, aligns perfectly with these sustainability goals. Apart from this, the rising preferences of individuals in Japan for locally grown, pesticide-free produce, are fueling the growth of vertical farming. Moreover, governing authorities of several countries are undertaking initiatives and incentives, such as grants, subsidies, and policy support, to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs to invest in vertical farming.Collaborations and Research Partnerships:The increasing collaboration between research institutions, universities, and private companies in Japan is strengthening the growth of the market. These partnerships focus on developing innovative cultivation methods, optimizing crop yields, and advancing automation technologies. Such collaborations drive innovation and bolster the credibility of vertical farming as a viable and scientifically backed method of food production. Research conducted through these collaborations is often peer-reviewed and published in academic journals. This adds an element of scientific rigor to the industry, reassuring investors and stakeholders about the reliability of vertical farming as a sustainable agriculture method.Ask Analyst for Sample Report:Japan Vertical Farming Market Report Segmentation:By Component:Irrigation ComponentLightingSensorClimate ControlBuilding MaterialGlass GreenhousePlastic GreenhouseOthersBased on the component, the market has been classified into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material (glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse), and others.By Structure:Building-Based Vertical FarmsContainer-Based Vertical FarmsOn the basis of the structure, the market has been segmented into building-based vertical farms and container-based vertical farms.By Growth Mechanism:HydroponicsAeroponicsAquaponicsBased on the growth mechanism, the market has been segregated into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.By Application:IndoorOutdoorOn the basis of the application, the market has been divided into indoor and outdoor.Regional Insights:Kanto RegionKansai/Kinki RegionCentral/ Chubu RegionKyushu-Okinawa RegionTohoku RegionChugoku RegionHokkaido RegionShikoku RegionRegion wise, the market has been classified into Kanto Region, Kansai/Kinki Region, Central/ Chubu Region, Kyushu-Okinawa Region, Tohoku Region, Chugoku Region, Hokkaido Region, and Shikoku Region.Japan Vertical Farming Market Trends:The rising trend of diversifying the range of crops grown in vertical farms is creating a positive outlook for the market. 